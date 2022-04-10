Chicago driver fleeing traffic stop barrels through crowd, hits police officer and child

A Chicago police officer and two other people were injured Saturday night after a driver fled a traffic stop.



A police sergeant stopped the driver of a red Hyundai around 8 p.m. in the River North neighborhood. When he asked the driver to exit the vehicle, the driver refused, put his vehicle in gear and drove off, police said.

"An auto was driving at a high rate of speed and hit some pedestrians that were crossing the street," Fire Chief Juan Hernandez told The Chicago Tribune.



"All I hear is a screech and I turn around behind me, and the officer is laying there, they're all trying to get to the other officer. It was weird. He was just laying there screaming, like, whirling around in pain. And I just see a lady fly in the air because he hit the lady so bad. And she fell down," China Robinson told CBS Chicago.



