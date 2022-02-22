Chicago to drop mask and proof-of-vaccine mandates at the end of the month

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced the city will drop its mask mandate for most settings as well as its proof-of-vaccination mandate at restaurants, bars and other indoor establishments at the end of the month Monday, reflecting a renewed hope for normalcy in the city as COVID-19 cases continue dropping from alarming highs.

The moves bring Chicago in line with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s announcement earlier this month that he will lift his mask requirement for most indoor public places at the end of February should the state’s most recent and largest COVID-19 surge continue to subside.

Under the statewide and now the newly announced city rules, the face coverings will still be required in schools, health care settings and public transportation.

In making the announcement, Lightfoot thanked residents who have complied with the rules and acknowledged the hardships that have resulted from the pandemic and resulting restrictions, citing the restaurant industry in particular.

Lightfoot said she will “not hesitate” to impose new rules and mandates to protect public health in the future but said her goal is to never “shut down our economy again.”

Lightfoot’s announcement was widely expected. The city had said lifting the mandate will require three out of four COVID-19 metrics to fall to the lowest or second-lowest category of risk — and remain there for two consecutive weeks.

City officials later said, however, that they would consider going forward with dropping the mandate even if they hadn’t hit those totals to avoid confusion for residents.

As of Tuesday, the city’s test positivity rate of 1.5%, was in the “low transmission” category, while its rate of occupied hospital and ICU beds was in “lower transmission.” The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases was still at “substantial transmission” at 283 cases, but all those categories were decreasing.

The head of the Chicago Department of Public Health, Dr. Allison Arwady, said that in a gathering of 50 people, there is now a 1-in-5 chance that someone in that group has COVID-19, versus a 1-in-2 chance a week ago. Similarly, hospitalization rates are a fraction of what they were at the height of the omicron surge, when more people were admitted to hospitals than at any time during pandemic — most unvaccinated, she said.

“The risk is down to a point where it is appropriate to lift” the mandates, Arwady said.

Many school districts around the state have already gone mask-optional following recent court rulings school that temporarily suspended the mask rules for children whose families sued.

But Chicago Public Schools is a notable exception and will continue to require masking.

The Chicago Board of Education is poised to vote on a resolution at Wednesday’s monthly board meeting that would ratify district COVID-19 safety measures including universal masking of students and staff; testing for unvaccinated employees; and directing those who test positive or have been exposed to the virus to temporarily stay home.

Through the resolution, the board would also reaffirm CPS CEO Pedro Martinez’s authority to change district COVID-19 policies in consultation with public health officials “and other stakeholders,” which presumably include the Chicago Teachers Union.

Universal masking in CPS is part of an agreement with the teachers union that was sealed following its January work stoppage that resulted in five days of canceled classes.

Lightfoot announced the latest move as the national trend turns against masking and other restrictions due to broader social desires to return to “normal,” though some doctors and activists caution against people dropping their guard.

Throughout the pandemic, Lightfoot has walked a fine line between tough measures and keeping the city open. She has encouraged residents to get vaccinated and warned about possible restrictions if the city sees spikes.

But she also has made a point of emphasizing her desire to keep the city as open as possible.

At times, it has led to some mixed messaging and conflict with the state.

As cases rose in October 2020, for instance, she regularly warned about tighter restrictions being forthcoming — then criticized Pritzker for again shutting down indoor dining.

Lightfoot resisted proof-of-vaccine mandates until Jan. 3, long after other cities like New York had implemented similar policies. In September, for instance, she dismissed a proposal for such a mandate from Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa and other City Council members.

As Lightfoot lifted her mandates, she told residents to respect the wishes of businesses that choose to require masks or proof-of-vaccination.

“That’s their choice and obviously that’s their right,” Lightfoot said.

She also said she will continue to wear a mask in public.

“Particularly in a restaurant setting, where I have no idea now whether the people sitting around me are vaccinated, I’ll be wearing a mask,” Lightfoot said.

