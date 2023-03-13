Chicago dyes its famous North River green for the annual St. Patrick's Day parade
The city of Chicago, Illinois, dyed its river green in celebration of its annual St. Patrick's Day parade.
The city of Chicago, Illinois, dyed its river green in celebration of its annual St. Patrick's Day parade.
GENEVA (Reuters) -Discovering the origins of COVID-19 is a moral imperative and all hypotheses must be explored, the head of the World Health Organization said, in the clearest indication yet that the U.N. body remains committed to finding how the virus arose. A U.S. agency was reported by the Wall Street Journal to have assessed the pandemic had likely been caused by an unintended Chinese laboratory leak, raising pressure on the WHO to come up with answers. Beijing denies the assessment which could soon become public after the U.S. House of Representatives voted this week to declassify it.
Houston crushed Orlando in XFL 2023 play
The Biden administration on Monday asked U.S. lawmakers to approve legislation to bar airlines from charging family seating fees if adjacent seats are available during booking. U.S. Transportation Secretary (USDOT) Pete Buttigieg wrote lawmakers and sent them draft legislation that would ban airlines from charging an accompanying adult to sit next to children 13 or younger if certain conditions are met. Buttigieg wrote USDOT "remains concerned that airlines' policies do not guarantee adjacent seats for young children traveling with a family member and that airlines do not guarantee the adjacent seating at no additional cost."
A sobering reminder as to why Dallas does free agency the way they do. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Should we fear the former president's craziness or the Florida governor's competence? It's a tough call.
Multiple bills filed this year could give Texans a chance to end the annual ritual of setting their clock back or springing it forward.
The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has created a sense of panic within China's tech start-up and venture capital (VC) sector, as the lender served as a bridge between US capital and Chinese tech entrepreneurs. As of Sunday afternoon, topics related to the collapse of the bank, including "SVB bankruptcy has spread to multiple countries" and "SVB bankruptcy affects Chinese entrepreneurs", were trending on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, with posts receiving hundreds of millions of views.
It's the final day of the college basketball season so it's time for our final Bracketology to predict the NCAA Tournament field and the top seeds.
U.S. automaker General Motors has agreed to hike salaries by 10% this year at its largest Mexico factory, the local union said on Monday, making for one of the biggest recent raises in the sector in Mexico. The increase, at GM's pickup truck plant in the central city of Silao, will go into effect for one year as of March 25 and tops last year's deal for 8.5% pay raises, said the Silao union, SINTTIA. GM did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Donald Trump's 2016 win on an anti-establishment message is prompting other Republicans to try to mirror that approach as they look ahead to 2024.
The flying friends prey on pesky backyard insects. Here’s how you can help them.
'The Last of Us' will return for Season 2 on HBO. Here's what to know about the show's second season, including the returning cast and a potential release date.
Meta puffed out its chest over the weekend, threatening to block links to news sites in Canada from its social networks if the country moves forward with its “Online News Act,” which would force internet companies to pay publishers for their content. The statement follows similar ultimatums from Google over the bill, officially called C-18. Now, Big Tech looks like it’s on a collision course with Canadian lawmakers over the fate of online news in the US’ Northern neighbor.
The GOP used to fight to limit the size and scope of government, writes Bob Kustra. Now it extends it into every corner of life.
The Packers want Keisean Nixon back, but he is expecting to reach free agency and will have a strong market, per Bill Huber of SI.com.
The asking price could rule the Browns out.
The Dodge Challenger Hellcat theft from last week showed the drawbacks of selling very fast vehicles. Now we have the raw footage from the dealership which shows it was indeed an extremely quick caper.
First and foremost, Tems looked amazing at the 2023 Oscars. I’m not the biggest fashionisto in the world, but if I had a pick for the best look of the night, I’d go with the talented Nigerian singer.
The Packers are bringing back All-Pro kickoff returner Keisean Nixon on a one-year deal.
Keep track of all the Bears’ free agents here: