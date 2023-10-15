Chicago eatery celebrates 50 years • River North bar shut down after mass shooting • safest cities ranked

CHICAGO - The oldest Black-owned soul food restaurant celebrated it's 50th anniversary this week; a bar in River North was forced to close following a mass shooting just outside; and one Chicago suburb made the short list of safest cities in the U.S. for the second year in a row.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

1. Chicago's oldest Black-owned soul food restaurant celebrates 50 years A South Side eatery is celebrating 50 years in business. They're believed to be the oldest running Black-owned soul food restaurant in Chicago.

St. Rest Country Kitchen along 87th Street and Cottage Grove has been a Chicago staple for half a century. The menu boasts a variety of dishes, including turkey legs, short ribs, smothered pork chops, cabbage, black-eyed peas, succotash, and candied yams.

2. River North bar forced to close after video captures mass shooting outside establishment At least 8 people were wounded in an exchange of gunfire in River North Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

Chicago fire officials initially found three people shot when they responded to West Erie and North Franklin streets around 2:40 a.m.

3. Chicago suburb named one of the safest U.S. cities for second consecutive year West suburban Aurora has secured a spot on the list of the safest cities in the United States for the second consecutive year, according to WalletHub's latest report.

The city climbed over 10 spots from the previous year to claim the 25th position.

Sanjuan Reyes

4. Illinois man allegedly showed up to family member's house covered in blood after beating another family member An Illinois man allegedly showed up to a family member's home covered in blood after severely beating another family member in Lake County Saturday morning, police said.

Sanjuan Reyes, 36, of Round Lake Beach, has been charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery, two counts of domestic battery, striking a police animal and resisting arrest.

5. Illinois takes the crown for having the most beautiful residents A new study by Bonus Finder has ranked Illinois residents as the most beautiful in the entire country.

With a beauty score of 76.1 out of 100, the Land of Lincoln secures its place at the top.

6. $3 million scratch-off ticket sold at Illinois gas station An Illinois town is buzzing with excitement after a local gas station sold a $3 million winning scratch-off ticket.

The winning 200X Payout Instant Ticket was purchased at the Woodhull BP gas station located at 111 NW 5th Street for $30.

7. Cook County property owners given fake letters ordering them to surrender homes for migrant housing Riverside police are searching for a person who has distributed letters directing residents to vacate their homes.

Several residents in the Cook County suburb have reported seeing a male suspect giving out letters claiming to be from Governor J.B. Pritzker.

8. Amazon delivery driver saves the day for Marist High School student headed to homecoming A random act of kindness has a family on the South Side taking to Facebook to spread some good news.

Their son's homecoming group was taking photos before the big dance when an Amazon delivery driver noticed something was off.

Davon Fulilove

9. Cook County man met victims on dating app, stole items from them: police A Cook County man is accused of meeting up with victims from a dating app and then stealing personal items from them.

Davon T. Fulilove, 33, of Dolton, faces several felony charges of theft and has multiple outstanding warrants from Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin.

10. Lyons police bust $5 million multi-state, high-end theft ring Two suspects have been charged in connection to a multi-state, high-end theft ring, according to Chicago-area officials.

The individuals are accused of stealing $5 million worth of shoes, clothing jewelry and more across multiple states.