Chicago expected to pay $3m to woman handcuffed naked during mistaken raid

Photograph: Jose M Osorio/AP

The city of Chicago is expected to pay $2.9m to Anjanette Young, a Black woman whom police officers handcuffed while she was naked when they mistakenly executed a search warrant in the wrong home in 2019.

The finance committee of Chicago’s city council unanimously approved the settlement for Young on Monday. The full city council will go on to consider the decision on Wednesday.

During the botched raid in February 2019, Young waited naked, handcuffed and terrified, insisting at least 42 times that the police had targeted the wrong apartment.

“I was afraid if I did anything wrong, or made any moves, that they would shoot me,” the social worker told Good Morning America last December. “They had guns pointed at me. I feared for my life that night.”

Young was inside her apartment, changing out of her work clothes, when police broke through her door with a battering ram. Body camera footage shows a group of screaming male officers crowding into the apartment where Young stood naked.

According to Young, the room was so dark that all that she could see were lights and gun scopes pointed at her.

Police officers draped a coat and a blanket over Young after 10 minutes had passed, but because she was handcuffed, she was unable to hold any of the makeshift covering together.

The officers were in Young’s home for more than an hour.

“They viewed Ms Young as less than human,” Keenan Saulter, Young’s attorney, said last year.

Monday’s settlement comes a month after a report from the city’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommended that several police officers face suspension or termination for their role in the botched raid.

“The intrusion against her person and the invasion of her home implicate other concerns, including lack of adequate training and supervision surrounding the Department’s use of search warrants and the disproportionate impact of police actions on people of color,” the report stated.

Kristen Cabanban, a spokesperson for the city’s legal department, told the Associated Press that Young’s attorney agreed to the settlement.