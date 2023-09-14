Chicago exploring creation of city-owned grocery store for food deserts
The non-profit Economic Security Project and the city are partnering to explore the creation of a municipally owned grocery store.
The non-profit Economic Security Project and the city are partnering to explore the creation of a municipally owned grocery store.
San Francisco has formally requested state regulators redo an August hearing that expanded robotaxi permits for Cruise and Waymo, giving both companies permission to widen commercial operations throughout the city 24/7. SF City Attorney David Chiu filed the request on behalf of city transit and planning officials. Chiu had also requested a temporary halt of the expansions days after the California Public Utilities Commission's (CPUC) hearing, but the agency never responded.
Here’s what we know to date about what Hunter Biden did, what Republicans are alleging and what proof there is for the GOP’s claims.
The Senior Citizens League estimates Social Security’s cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, will be 3.2% next year.
The Tesla CEO said following a summit of tech titans that he thought a new AI agency could be created in the vein of the FAA or the SEC 'to insure companies take actions that are safe and in the interests of the general public.'
Vegan, bleach-free and packed with plant-based ingredients, reviewers say it tackles everything from oil to coffee splatters.
UAW's contracts with the Big Three automakers are set to expire at midnight on Thursday. A strike would cut motor vehicle output by about 30%, according to one estimate.
We hope you never need to use it, but you'll sure be glad you have it.
"How to make grocery store roses look profesh."
Here's the newest way to show off your fresh manicure. The post New York City nail tech shows trendy hack to take pictures of your nails appeared first on In The Know.
It's been a disastrous week for Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, and it's only Wednesday. The SEC has charged the Hollywood power couple's NFT-based web series, "Stoner Cats," calling the NFTs unregistered securities. Per the SEC, "Stoner Cats is an adult animated television show about house cats that become sentient after being exposed to their owner’s medical marijuana."
Amazon Prime video is coming to certain vehicles that are equipped with Google built-in, including the all-electric Polestar 2 and eventually the Volvo EX90 — the latest example of streaming video services making its way into cars, trucks and SUVs. The new in-car app availability, along with several other features from Google's Android for Cars team, was announced Wednesday at the Detroit Auto Show. Amazon Prime video, which is available via the Google Play Store app within the Polestar 2 and other select models, can only be accessed when a vehicle is parked.
Bettors are in love with the Colorado Buffaloes.
Sapphire Partners, the LP arm of enterprise software-focused VC Sapphire Ventures, announced this morning that moving forward, it will be managing five funds with $1.4 billion in assets that are focused on emerging managers on behalf of the giant California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS). In fact, according to CalSTRS, which currently has a whopping $320 billion in assets under management, Sapphire is now exclusively in charge of the pension system's bets on emerging managers. It's a big deal about which aspiring and newbie VCs should be aware, even as Sapphire has less fresh capital to invest than it might seem from the news.
Public cloud services spending is projected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2026, up from $531.7 billion this year, according to IDC. The cloud management dilemma has given rise to a new category of startups building solutions to keep tabs on -- and optimize -- compute spending. Tony Shakib, who was recently appointed CEO of Exostellar, said that the new tranche values the company at $40 million.
Yahoo Finance goes one-on-one with San Francisco Mayor London Breed as her city hosts Salesforce's annual Dreamforce conference.
A year ago, Stability AI, the London-based startup behind the open source image-generating AI model Stable Diffusion, quietly released Dance Diffusion, a model that can generate songs and sound effects given a text description of the songs and sound effects in question. Dance Diffusion was Stability AI's first foray into generative audio, and it signaled a meaningful investment -- and acute interest, seemingly -- from the company in the nascent field of AI music creation tools. The research organization Stability funded to create the model, Harmonai, stopped updating Dance Diffusion sometime last year.
The ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware group claimed responsibility for the MGM Resorts cyber outage on Tuesday, according to a post by malware archive vx-underground.
Kolors, a Mexico City-based startup that connects intercity bus riders with bus drivers, is acquiring B2B van pooling provider Urbvan for $12 million cash, the company shared Wednesday. Kolors CEO and co-founder Rodrigo Martínez has said his service is like "if Uber and Southwest Airlines had a baby." The startup partners with small and medium-sized bus operators that are already running scheduled services, thus maintaining an asset-light business model.
Court filings have revealed new details about the FTC’s investigation into Elon Musk over his handling of privacy and security issues at X.
The refreshed 2024 Ford F-150 has some neat new security features that make a whole lot of practical sense.