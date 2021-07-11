Chicago Expressway Shooting: Person critically wounded on I-55, Illinois State Police says

Best Life

There's a fine line between standard cognitive decline as you age and dementia. And because dementia typically progresses slowly over a long period of time, it can be tough to diagnose, which is why it's important to know the full range of potential symptoms. Experts say some of the earliest signs of dementia can be seen through an activity we do every single day: talking. Changes in the way you communicate can easily reflect an unusual loss of cognitive functioning. Read on to find out which ea