Chicago expressway shootings continue to surge despite $12.5M grant, federal intervention

Danielle Wallace
·3 min read

Chicago expressway shootings continue to surge, as authorities search for answers following the latest two incidents on the same day at different areas across the city last week.

In the first expressway shooting Thursday, according to Illinois State Police, an unidentified male driver crawling along morning traffic on I-290 witnessed a robbery taking place on the Chicago Transit Authority platform.

That driver pulled over to the shoulder, exited the vehicle and opened fire.

The individual, who has not been identified by authorities, reportedly hopped back into the vehicle and peeled off. No injuries related to the incident have been reported.

The second incident Thursday happened when a 22-year-old passenger in a vehicle traveling southbound on I-94 at Old Orchard was shot after someone in another vehicle opened fire. The victim’s injuries were minor and not believed to be life threatening.

CHICAGO'S NEW CIVILIAN OVERSIGHT PANEL FURTHER HINDERS POLICE OFFICERS AMID SHOOTING SURGE, CRITICS SAY

There have been 137 shootings on Chicago-area expressways so far this year as of Sunday, Illinois State Police confirmed to Fox News. There were 128 expressway shootings in Chicago in all of 2020, and 52 in all of 2019.

Dan Ryan Expressway, which runs from Circle Interchange with I-290 near downtown through the South Side, is perhaps the most dangerous highway in Chicago. A Jeep Wrangler was riddled with bullet holes near 37th Street on the Dan Ryan Wednesday, which marked the 43rd shooting so far this year on that roadway.

"The Dan Ryan, in particular, has certain intervals where it’s probably repeat offenders here," Dr. Joe Schwieterman, an expert in transportation and urban planning, told WBBM-TV. "We have enough problems right now with our image with crime without this sort of drive-by motorist risk."

Arrests are infrequent in Chicago-area expressway shootings, which are rarely fueled by random road rage, WMAQ-TV reported in June. Victims rarely cooperate with police and often know their assailants.

Law enforcement have fallen victim to the expressway shootings. Earlier this month, one officer from the Chicago Police Department and two Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents were shot and wounded while inside their undercover vehicle driving on the entrance ramp to Interstate 57.

Expressway shootings have continued to surge in Cook County despite the Illinois State Police receiving a $12.5 million grant in February from the Illinois Department of Transportation for the purchase and installation of automated license plate readers, software and specialized cameras. A state police spokesperson told Fox News the department hopes the cameras will be installed "in the coming weeks."

Illinois State Police said it will continue "to proactively patrol and saturate the Chicagoland expressways with the goal of ensuring public safety." The spokesperson highlighted ongoing initiatives with the Chicago Police Department and other local and federal agencies "on a variety of enforcement and gun violence reduction efforts."

"We are reallocating additional troopers from around the state to combat gun violence and future cadet classes are committed to District Chicago to increase manpower to fight gun violence on the expressways," ISP said. "We are also working with our state and federal partners on gun enforcement details to keep those who are prohibited from carrying weapons from having them. We continue to work with our state and federal partners to share intelligence on gun violence and gun trafficking."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shocking footage of supermarket brawl shows man in 'Spider-Man' costume going berserk and knocking out a female employee

    Videos from an incident on Thursday night at an Asda in south London show a man kicking a female employee in the throat and punching her in the face.

  • Update on the Florida stepfather who beat a boy to death for sneaking to get a cookie

    Two of Jack Montgomery’s stepsons told police their 6-foot-2, 270-pound stepfather gave their 6-year-old brother, Brice Russell, a beating that included grabbing a leg and slinging Brice so that his head smacked a high shelf or cabinet in their Tampa area hotel room.

  • Cuomo impeachment investigation head warns of 'severe repercussions' after senior aide's tweet

    The leader of the New York State Assembly's impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning of "severe repercussions" after a senior aide to the governor tweeted alleged "attempts to demean the Attorney General."

  • A Key Trump Witness Is Being Muzzled Over Her Custody Battle

    Jeenah Moon for The Washington Post via Getty ImagesAs the New York criminal investigation into the Trump Organization deepens, a parallel battle is quietly playing out in the city’s family court, where lawyers are trying to muzzle one of the government’s key witnesses—and cast doubt over her mental health.Jennifer Weisselberg, the ex-wife of Trump employee Barry Weisselberg—and former daughter-in-law of one of Trump’s closest business confidants, Allen Weisselberg—has told investigators that ex

  • Suspicions raised after woman says she accidentally shot her boyfriend

    The relationship between high school sweethearts turns toxic, culminating in a fatal shooting with allegations of abuse that would leave their families shattered and their small town of Griffin, Georgia, divided over the evidence in the case.

  • A Mexican state suffers bloody fallout of cartel rivalry

    VALPARAÍSO, Mexico (AP) — When they heard gunfire in the valley, residents locked their doors and cowered inside their homes. When they did, they found 18 bodies in San Juan Capistrano, a small community in Valparaíso, Zacatecas. The north-central Mexican state holds strategic importance for drugs being shipped to the United States.

  • Inside the Shocking Airport ‘Abduction’ of a Top Rebel Leader

    TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty ImagesABUJA, Nigeria—Witnesses to the shocking public kidnapping of Nigerian and British national Nnamdi Kanu—head of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group—told The Daily Beast that the separatist leader was stepping out of his car at an airport when a group of heavily armed men forcefully seized him to arrange his transfer to Nigeria. In June, Kanu—who faces multiple charges in Nigeria, including treason—had driven into the underground parking lot at Jomo Kenya

  • Florida man finds woman skinny-dipping in his pool

    A Florida man who returned home from a doctor's appointment got a surprise, and an eyeful, when he discovered a woman skinny-dipping in his pool.

  • ‘Avenge Her Murder’: The Grisly Killing of an Ex-Diplomat’s Daughter Ignites a Wave of Fury Worldwide

    Zahra HaiderFour days after the headless body of a former Pakistani diplomat’s young daughter was discovered in Islamabad, her death has ignited a wave of fury across the globe and sparked calls for stronger protections for women in Pakistan. Near the Toronto waterfront, writer and activist Zahra Haider—who grew up with both the 27-year-old victim, Noor Mukadam, and her alleged killer, Zahir Jaffer—hosted a vigil in Queen’s Park on Friday night. Haider opened the vigil with a quote from writer M

  • Search intensifies for suspect behind violent Brooklyn mugging

    The search is intensifying for a suspect behind a violent mugging in Brooklyn.

  • DOJ charges against Unforgiven show reach of white supremacist gangs in prisons – and on the streets

    Outside the public eye on Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, feds are trying to stem a deadlier threat: white supremacists operating in and out of prison.

  • Column: Sheriff Villanueva is angry — at elected officials, at The Times, at lawlessness

    In a sit-down interview, the sheriff unloaded on, well, just about everyone — but mostly this newspaper.

  • Models shed clothes for annual Bodypainting Day in NYC

    If you happened to stroll by Union Square in New York City on Sunday, you might have been greeted by an unusual sight: people posing nude, their bodies covered in floral designs and stars painted in bright colors. "The idea of the event is really to promote free expression and acceptance of all people, their ideas as artists and also their bodies," said artist Andy Golub, the event's main organizer. It was also a way to celebrate New York City's emerging from the deadly coronavirus pandemic after more than a year of restrictions that forced the city that never sleeps to grind to almost a complete halt.

  • Former Post Office chief executive could be stripped of her CBE under official plans

    Paula Vennells, the former chief executive of the Post Office, could be stripped of her CBE under Government plans to launch a review into honours awarded to people embroiled in the Horizon subpostmasters scandal. The Telegraph has been told that ministers are looking at launching a review into the scandal, which is expected to involve a list of names of figures involved being compiled, along with an assessment of the level of their involvement. Sources said Mr Johnson and Robert Buckland, the J

  • Homeowners yell at man trying to save neighbor's life on their lawn

    A driver was having a seizure in his car, which came to a stop in his neighbor's yard. The owners told the man who rushed to the driver's aid to "get off our lawn," officials said.

  • Carl Bernstein Dubs Trump a 'War Criminal' Who Suffers from 'Delusional Madness' (Video)

    Renowned Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein minced no words in sharing his thoughts about Donald Trump, calling the former president an "American war criminal" who suffers from "delusional madness." During an appearance Sunday on CNN's "Reliable Sources," host Brian Stelter posed the question of "where we are heading as a country" to Bernstein, after what Stelter called "a week full of Trump delusion headlines." Though Bernstein noted that he has no professional qualifications as a psychiatrist,

  • Wisconsin police department releases footage it says exonerates officer accused of planting evidence

    A Wisconsin police department released video apparently exonerating one of its officers after a social media post accused him of planting evidence.

  • Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin Wants to Be Governor. Her Crony Keeps Talking About Killing Cops.

    John Roark /The Idaho Post-Register via APIdaho’s rogue lieutenant governor—now vying for the state’s top job—loves to say she “backs the blue.” But for several years she has funneled money to a far-right operative who uses his social media platform to advocate violence against law enforcement.The $26,785 Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s office has paid Parrish Miller for “professional services” and “computer services” since she assumed her position in 2019 attracted scrutiny during a legislative hea

  • Duterte to deliver final speech to Congress amid crises

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is set to deliver his final state of the nation speech Monday before Congress, winding down his six-year term amid a raging pandemic, a battered economy and a legacy overshadowed by a bloody anti-drug crackdown that set off complaints of mass murder before the International Criminal Court. Allies defended the 76-year-old populist leader's record, with documentaries on state-run TV and speeches highlighting his administration’s efforts to fight criminality, poverty, corruption and decades-long communist and Muslim insurgencies, as well as build infrastructure. Opposition lawyers have threatened to block the move in the Supreme Court, arguing it would breach constitutional term limits.

  • Three prisoners escape from Missouri jail after attacking guard; police search ongoing

    One of the detainees was being held on charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.