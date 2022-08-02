Chicago FBI boss retiring after nearly 3 years at the helm of investigations involving Madigan, ComEd, and red-light cameras

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jason Meisner, Chicago Tribune
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Michael Madigan
    American politician from Illinois and the Chair of the Illinois Democratic Party

The boss of the Chicago FBI is set to retire later this month after nearly three years at the helm of the state’s biggest recent political corruption investigations, including the bombshell racketeering case filed against ex-House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Emmerson Buie Jr., who took over as special agent in charge of the FBI’s Chicago field office in October 2019, will step down Aug. 22, ending a more than 30-year career with the bureau, an FBI spokeswoman said. Deputy Special Agent in Charge Eric Shiffman will take over on in interim basis until permanent replacement is named.

In a written statement, Buie, 57, who was born and raised in Chicago, said he was “truly humbled to have had the opportunity to serve the American public.”

“It has always been my purpose to protect those who could not protect themselves, and I can think of no better place or way to end my FBI career than representing my family and friends who have supported me throughout my career, and the citizens of the city I grew up in, as one of ‘Chicago’s Very Own,’ ” he said.

Buie began his tenure in the bureau’s fourth-largest field office in October 2019, just as many of the political corruption investigations that had been simmering in the background were starting to make a big public splash.

Just days into his tenure, Buie oversaw the arrest of state Rep. Luis Arroyo on bribery charges connected to the sweepstakes gaming industry — a case that involved then-state Sen. Terry Link wearing a hidden wire against his colleague. Arroyo pleaded guilty and was sentenced in May to nearly five years in prison. Link pleaded guilty to unrelated tax charges and is awaiting sentencing.

FBI agents had also recently raided state Sen. Martin Sandoval’s office in Springfield and village halls in the west suburbs and also seized computers and files from the office of Ald. Carrie Austin.

Sandoval pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy involving a red-light camera company executive and was cooperating with investigators when he died in December 2020 of COVID-19 complications. Austin is awaiting trial.

Other FBI investigations taken down in Buie’s three years here include ex-Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson, who was convicted of lying to federal banking regulators and tax evasion, and the mayors of suburban McCook, Crestwood, and Oakbrook Terrace, who were all caught on government wires as part of the same overarching bribery investigation.

But the biggest domino to fall during Buie’s tenure came in March, when Madigan and his longtime confidant, Michael McClain, were indicted as part of a sprawling investigation into lobbying practices by utility giant ComEd. Both Madigan and McClain have pleaded not guilty.

When he began his tenure, Buie told the Tribune that going after political crooks had long been a calling for him.

“I take corruption very seriously,” Buie said in an interview then. “The FBI as well as myself are very aggressive when it comes to pursuing corruption. ... My stance is the American public has a right to be ensured that their public officials and law enforcement officials are working for them, not against them.”

A Western Illinois University graduate and an Army veteran, Buie was the first African American to become special agent in charge of the Chicago FBI — a special point of pride for the native of the Englewood neighborhood.

He also was the first Chicago-raised FBI boss here in at least the past two decades. He took over from Jeffrey Sallet, a native Bostonian who was reassigned to an executive post in the FBI’s Washington headquarters in 2019. Before Sallet, the FBI’s top Chicago position was occupied by appointees hailing from Minnesota, Indiana, Virginia, Michigan and Washington state.

Before taking over in Chicago, Buie’s FBI career included stops in Texas, Colorado, downstate Illinois, Washington and even London, where he served as a legal attache for the FBI in several international counterterrorism and anti-organized crime agencies.

jmeisner@chicagotribune.com

Recommended Stories

  • 'The demand is not going down': Fort Bragg, Army leaders look toward future of Army

    The Association of the U.S. Army held a two-day warfighter summit in Fayetteville. Here's what top Army and Fort Bragg leaders had to say.

  • Bodycam footage shows events surrounding a 28-year-old Georgia woman's fatal fall out of a police cruiser

    One of the doors of the police car wasn't closed as officers drove off, investigators said on Wednesday.

  • Man accused of pistol-whipping Asian senior humbled by 'much smaller man' in viral fight video

    Omari Garland, the man accused of pistol-whipping and robbing a 70-year-old Asian man in Fairfield last month, allegedly picked a fight with another Asian man at a gym in California. The Train 4 Life Center in Suisun City explained that Garland allegedly walked into the martial arts gym, signed a waiver to train and decided to pick on an opponent not of his own size, according to a post on their Instagram account. The "smaller man" that Garland challenged was Terrance “Wrong Turn” Saeteurn, a pro MMA fighter ranked 132nd in the Pro Men’s Flyweight division in the U.S.

  • Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

    A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense.

  • Professor fired, charged with murder after 18-year-old student killed in parking deck shooting

    Carrolton police say a University of West Georgia professor faces murder charges in connection to the death of an 18-year-old student on Saturday morning.

  • Boston Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Raping Woman Over 3-Day 'Ordeal Of Terror'

    The Boston man accused of kidnapping a young woman and raping her over several days in 2019 has been sentenced to prison. Victor Pena, 42, will spend the next 29-39 years behind bars for the kidnap and rape of Olivia Ambrose, who was rescued from Pena’s home three days after she went missing according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB. After a six-day trial and just two hours of deliberations, a jury found Pena guilty on Tuesday of one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape for forcing

  • Hollywood Attack: Images of suspects released after woman brutally beaten in parking garage

    Images of the suspects wanted in connection to last weekend's horrific incident that left a woman brutally beaten.

  • 80-year-old store owner shoots attempted robbery suspect

    The faceoff was recorded by surveillance cameras at the convenience store around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in Norco, a city that bills itself as “Horsetown USA.” Four suspects, their faces covered, pulled up to the business in a BMW SUV and walked inside the store with their rifles pointed, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Authorities found the injured suspect in a hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound that appeared to be from a shotgun blast.

  • 2 teen boys critical after murder-suicide attempt in Spring, HCSO says

    Family members said the two teens were in a room listening to music when the gunshots went off. Investigators believe the 17-year-old shot the 15-year-old before turning the gun on himself.

  • I-43 SB lanes closed due to shooting investigation

    The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was investigating a shooting on I-43 Tuesday.

  • Ahmaud Arbery pursuer seeks leniency in hate crimes sentence

    The white man who initiated the neighborhood chase that resulted in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is asking a federal judge to show leniency when he's sentenced next week for a federal hate crime conviction. While Greg McMichael deserves “a substantial period of incarceration,” his defense attorney said in a legal filing, he should be spared a life sentence — though he has already been sentenced to life without parole on a separate murder conviction. McMichael also wants the judge to transfer him to a federal prison so that he avoids serving time for Arbery's murder in Georgia's state prison system, which can't ensure his safety from attacks by other inmates, the lawyer said.

  • Texas trial begins for man accused of killing his daughters

    A man who evaded arrest for more than 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in a taxi parked near a Dallas-area hotel was “obsessed with possession and control,” a prosecutor said Tuesday during opening statements of his capital murder trial. “He controlled what they did, who they talked to, who they could be friends with, if they and who they could date," prosecutor Lauren Black said. Yaser Said, 65, is accused of killing 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said on New Year’s Day in 2008.

  • Woman arrested in deadly Bay Area DUI crash

    The 28-year-old woman is accused of striking two pedestrians with a pickup truck early Saturday morning in Walnut Creek, killing one and injuring the other. Surveillance video captured people running to the scene.

  • Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison

    A man who was serving life sentences for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state's most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was called to the state prison in Bismarck at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday “regarding a resident who had caused self-harm.” Authorities didn't immediately give a cause of death.

  • 'Asian American frontline worker is NOT afraid': SF Walgreens employee follows thief while calling him out

    An Asian employee has raised both praise and concern for trailing a man while he allegedly stole from a Walgreens in San Francisco. The incident, which was caught on cellphone video, reportedly occurred at the Walgreens on Geary and Taylor and went viral on Sunday night. The employee, identified only as Mary, is seen following the man and calling him out.

  • Man filmed dragging a woman inside a bar's restroom puts spotlight back on gender-based violence in China

    A man who was captured on surveillance camera forcibly dragging a woman into a toilet stall at a bar in Henan province, China, has been arrested. The 27-year-old man, surnamed Li, was recorded trying to restrain a woman and prevent her from leaving a stall at a bathroom at the Max Club in Zhongmu County on July 16. As seen in the video, the woman manages to escape his grasp; however, Li grabs her hair and tries to drag her back in as she grabs onto another man outside the stall.

  • Marshall gynecologist faces additional sexual assault charges as more patients come forward

    Three women have come forward and accused Dr. Mark Walker of sexually assaulting them. Walker is currently awaiting trial in a separate sexual assault case.

  • Woman stabs sister with a screwdriver during fight over food, Alabama cops say

    Authorities were called to do a welfare check.

  • Mystikal Arrested for Rape

    The 51-year-old rapper is also facing charges domestic abuse -- strangulation and robbery. Mystikal Arrested for Rape Alex Young

  • University of West Georgia Professor Charged With Murder in 18-Year-Old’s Death

    Richard Sigman was accused of fatally shooting Anna Jones overnight on Saturday. He was fired from his role later that day, the University of West Georgia said.