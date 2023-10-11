Chicago firefighters on scene of extra alarm fire at nursing home in West Ridge neighborhood

Chicago firefighters are at the scene of an extra-alarm fire Wednesday morning at a nursing home in the West Ridge neighborhood, officials said.

About 12 ambulances and extra equipment were sent to the scene at 3101 W. Touhy Avenue, according to fire officials.

Theree was no immediate information available about where the fire broke out, and as of 9 a.m., no injuries had been reported.

EMS PLAN 2 3101 Touhy at the still and box nursing home medisa rolling