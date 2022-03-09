Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow Coming Thursday Night

Reuters Videos

STORY: The 50-metre-long blimp, seen flying in the morning, read “10 femicides per day " and "No (victim) is forgotten”. A statement attributed to a group calling themselves Fuimos Todxs said that they demand justice for the families of the victims.“We protest with pain in the sky against the daily murders of women - simply because they are women - and we do it from above to be closer to our sisters,” the statement read.The action came a day before the march on International Women’s Day on Tuesday, where traditionally thousands of women take to the streets to demand equality and justice.