Chicago girl, 14, chased by gang members, shot in head

A 14-year-old Chicago girl was asked what gang she belonged to before three gunmen chased her Wednesday night and shot in the head.

The girl was walking her dog around 6 p.m., on her way home from a store with her boyfriend when she was confronted by the trio in Chicago's Southside.

CHICAGO COPS AND COMMUNITY PRAY FOR PEACEFUL, SAFE SUMMER

They asked her what gang she was affiliated with. When she said she wasn't, they chased her and opened fire, the Chicago Sun-Times reported, citing Ald. Raymond Lopez. The girl was struck in the head and taken to the Comer Children’s Hospital.

She remains in critical condition, the Chicago Police Department said. No arrests have been made.

Lopez told the newspaper the suspects are believed to be ages 15 or younger and part of a new gang that has been recruiting from the surrounding neighborhood.

"This elevation of gang life has to come to an end. It’s not cute. It only comes to one outcome, what we saw last night," he said.

Several people were shot across the city Wednesday night, two of them fatally, according to police data. Over the Memorial Day weekend, three people were fatally shot in Chicago and 32 others were wounded.

The city saw a drop in homicides in May compared to the same month last year. The Chicago Police Department reported ending the month with 65 murders, compared to 84 in the same month in 2020. Overall for the year, there have been more homicides so far in 2021 with 252 as of Tuesday compared to 240 last year.