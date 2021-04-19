Chicago girl, 7, fatally shot sitting at McDonald’s drive-thru; father wounded

Jaslyn Adams was in Chicago’s Holman Square neighborhood Sunday with her dad when she was shot and killed.

A family is mourning the shooting death of a seven-year-old girl who was killed as she and her father were sitting in a drive-through at a McDonald’s restaurant in Chicago’s Holman Square neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the middle of the afternoon on Sunday when Jaslyn Adams and her dad were struck by bullets fired by an unidentified suspect.

Jaslyn Adams (above) and her dad were struck by bullets fired by an unidentified suspect. Adams, 7, and was pronounced dead at an area hospital. (5 Chicago)

Adams sustained multiple gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Her father, Janate, 29, was shot in the torso and is in serious condition.

NBC Chicago interviewed the child’s aunt, Tawny McMullen, who called her a sweet, talkative child who was “real loving.” McMullen noted that her own daughter the same age as Adams is taking the loss of her cousin “so hard.”

She is pleading to the public to “put the guns down. Kids are afraid to go out the door because of this violence.”

Community members are again calling for action in Chicago.

“Now this family has to grieve because a coward decided to shoot her and take her life and shoot a father at the same time,” said activist Andrew Holmes.

“If you have any kids, have you ever taken your kids to McDonald’s to eat? You pumped six bullets into that baby,” he said. “It don’t make you a man or a gangster. Something is wrong with you.”

A total of 24 people were shot this weekend in Chicago, including three fatalities. A 33-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were also shot in a drive-through in the city this weekend. Both are recovering.

The gang violence comes as Chicago is still reeling after police shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo, a boy shot dead in the early morning hours of March 29 while police were detaining an older man in response to a call of shots fired.

In bodycam footage, Toledo is seen dropping a gun and turning toward officers with his arms up in the air when he is shot.

