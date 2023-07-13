Chicago high school security guard accused of sexually assaulting student, 15, giving her alcohol

A high school security guard in Chicago is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student as well as giving her alcohol.

Romel Campoverde, 43, was a security guard at Farragut Career Academy, where police say that he met the teenager, according to FOX 32.

A police report states that Campoverde gave the 15-year-old girl alcohol and sexually assaulted her.

It's unclear when the alleged sexual assault took place.

Campoverde is charged with criminal sexual assault, according to police.

When contacted by Fox News Digital, a spokesperson from the Chicago Public Schools shared an email sent from the Farragut Career Academy principal to parents.

In the letter, Principal Hammakeri Adam said that the individual was removed from his position.

"The safety of your children is always our top priority, which is why I must inform you of a situation that has recently come to light. There has been an allegation that one of our non-teaching staff members engaged inappropriately with a student. This employee has been removed from the school, and an investigation has been initiated by the Office of the Inspector General (OIG)," Adam wrote.