Chicago homeowner shoots intruder in chest during struggle, police say

An 80-year-old Chicago man was hospitalized Monday following a home Monday morning home invasion in which he shot an intruder.

The unidentified man responded to a knock on his door around 10:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of West Catherine Avenue, the Chicago Police Department reported.

When he opened the door, a man and woman allegedly forced their way into the home. The man began fighting with the male suspect.

A Chicago homeowner shot an intruder in the chest Monday, police said.

"The victim was battered and sustained several injuries throughout the body and was transported to Resurrection Hospital in critical condition," the department said.

At some point during the struggle, the man, who holds an Illinois Firearms Owner's Identification (FOID) card shot the suspect in the chest, police said. Both suspects fled the home.

The male suspect went to a hospital in critical condition. The female was not injured. Both have been arrested.

Those possessing a FOID card are legally allowed to possess firearms and ammunition in Illinois.