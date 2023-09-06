Chicago IG on the 9-1-1 response report

CHICAGO — A new report from the City of Chicago’s Inspector General finds big flaws in how 9-1-1 calls are tracked. They’re flaws that make it hard to determine whether police officers are arriving at scenes in a timely manner. When Evelyn O’Connor was randomly attacked along the Mag Mile last winter, she called 9-1-1 but gave The city’s inspector general set out to evaluate police response times; but ran into a wall. The IG found nearly half of the calls to 9-1-1 for police response did not include a response back with an officer’s arrival time at the scene. City Inspector General Deborah Witzburg joined the WGN Evening news to discuss the findings.

View comments