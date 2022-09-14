Chicago jury finds R. Kelly guilty of sex abuse charges

R. Kelly. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly was convicted by a federal jury on Wednesday of multiple sex crimes, including producing child sexual abuse imagery.

The 55-year-old was found guilty of three counts of child pornography and three counts of enticement, but was acquitted of a fourth pornography count and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Four women who accused Kelly of sexual abuse took the stand during the trial, including one who went by the pseudonym Jane. The 37-year-old testified that she was 14 years old when Kelly abused her, with the incident recorded on camera. That tape was at the center of Kelly's 2008 trial on child pornography charges, which ended in the singer being found not guilty.

Kelly's 2008 and 2022 trials both took place in Chicago, where a conviction of one count of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, The Associated Press reports. In September 2021, Kelly was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges by a Brooklyn jury, and is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence.

