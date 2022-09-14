Chicago jury finds R. Kelly guilty of sex abuse charges

Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·1 min read
R. Kelly.
R. Kelly. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly was convicted by a federal jury on Wednesday of multiple sex crimes, including producing child sexual abuse imagery.

The 55-year-old was found guilty of three counts of child pornography and three counts of enticement, but was acquitted of a fourth pornography count and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Four women who accused Kelly of sexual abuse took the stand during the trial, including one who went by the pseudonym Jane. The 37-year-old testified that she was 14 years old when Kelly abused her, with the incident recorded on camera. That tape was at the center of Kelly's 2008 trial on child pornography charges, which ended in the singer being found not guilty.

Kelly's 2008 and 2022 trials both took place in Chicago, where a conviction of one count of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, The Associated Press reports. In September 2021, Kelly was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges by a Brooklyn jury, and is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence.

You may also like

Trump intended to stay in White House despite 2020 loss, new book alleges

Putin allies are starting to complain publicly that his Ukraine war isn't going well

5 scorching cartoons about worsening climate change

Recommended Stories

  • Ohio's six-week abortion ban temporarily blocked by legal challenge

    Judge Christian Jenkins of the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas in Cincinnati found that the state's constitution includes a right to abortion. "We're grateful that, for now, Ohioans can once again widely access abortion care in their own state," the plaintiffs said in a joint statement. The office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, which is defending the law, is reviewing the decision and will consult with Republican Governor Mike DeWine about next steps, Yost spokesperson Bethany McCorkle said.

  • R. Kelly found guilty on multiple counts in sexual abuse trial

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -R&B singer R. Kelly was found guilty on Wednesday on multiple charges of child pornography and luring underage girls to have sex with him but not guilty of obstructing a 2008 state case that ended with his acquittal. In his latest trial, Kelly - whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly - was found guilty by a jury on six out of 13 counts, prosecutors said. He was found guilty of three child pornography counts and three counts of enticing minors for sex, but acquitted of seven other charges that included obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to receive child pornography.

  • Alyssa Farah Griffin thanks Stacey Abrams for ‘admitting’ she lost to Kemp in 2018

    Former Trump White House communications director and newly hired co-host of “The View” Alyssa Farah Griffin heaped praise on Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for conceding defeat at the hands of Brian Kemp during her last bid for the state’s top executive office. “May I just say, thank you for admitting outright you didn’t win,”…

  • Couple outsmarts dog with clever food trick to get her to take her pill

    Daisy had no idea she was being fooled.

  • Dangerous dog held in isolation for nearly 15 months due to court delays

    9 Investigates the court battle that has kept a dog in shelter isolation, without exercise or veterinary care, for nearly 15 months.

  • Video: Man filming woman in public restroom learns his victim is a black belt the hard way

    After a Thai man attempted to secretly film a woman in a public restroom, he was immediately chased and beaten by the victim, who happened to have a black belt in Taekwondo. On Sunday, a 17-year-old man allegedly entered the women’s restroom in a Japanese restaurant located in Chachoengsao district, Thailand, and attempted to film a woman in a stall.

  • Gisele Bündchen breaks silence about Tom Brady coming out of retirement: 'Obviously, I have my concerns'

    "Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," admits the supermodel and environmental activist.

  • California high school football coach shot after breaking up fight on campus

    Joe Pastrana, a defensive coordinator with the Vallejo High School football program in California, was wounded during a campus shooting Tuesday, police said.

  • Man Wiped Out Boss’ Family After Getting Rejected for a Job Promotion, Cops Say

    Harris County Sheriff's OfficeA man accused of brutally executing an entire family outside of Houston eight years ago has finally been arrested, with authorities taking him into custody on Sunday just moments after he arrived in San Francisco from China.Fang Lu, 58, now faces capital murder charges for allegedly massacring the Sun family—Maoye, 50, MeiXie, 49, Timothy, 9, and Titus, 7. All four were found dead in separate bedrooms with bullet holes in their heads on Jan. 30, 2014.While the massa

  • Trump Throws Epic Tantrum Over FBI’s MyPillow Guy ‘Raid’

    ALYSSA POINTER/ReutersDonald Trump had a meltdown on Truth Social late Tuesday after MyPillow exec Mike Lindell said his cellphone had been confiscated by the feds while he was dining out at a Hardee’s restaurant.“Breaking News: Mike Lindell, ‘THE Pillow Guy,’ was just raided by the FBI. We are now officially living in a Weaponized Police State, Rigged Elections, and all,” the twice-impeached former president wrote.He went on to declare, “Our Country is a laughing stock all over the World. The m

  • VP of Boston bank arrested in connection with series of stabbings, sexual assaults dating back to 2003

    A man from Quincy, Massachusetts, has been hit with multiple charges in connection with a string of sexual assaults involving women and children in Boston nearly 20 years ago. Ivan Cheung, 42, is accused of raping two young girls and two women in separate incidents in 2003, 2005 and 2006. Prosecutors said he picked her up near Charles Circle, drove her to another location, raped her and then stabbed her.

  • Alex Jones' attorney suggests at defamation trial that Sandy Hook plaintiffs are just anti-gun activists

    Jones was nowhere to be seen Tuesday as he faced a second trial for spreading false claims that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.

  • NYC ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ subjected his wife to 'sadistic and violent sexual abuse' for decades, lawyer says

    Dorothy Hirsch, the widow of alleged “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch, has claimed to be a victim of her late husband’s “sadistic and violent” behavior for decades — including a 1995 incident when she was allegedly tortured and raped in a motel room. Glenn, 51, was accused of fatally shooting Chinese food delivery worker Zhiwen Yan in Queens, New York City, on April 30. Earlier this month, she was indicted on nine counts of criminal possession of a weapon, eight counts of criminal possession of a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition.

  • Britney Spears Goes Nude And Flashes Her Ultra-Perky Booty On IG

    Britney Spears, 40, just showed off her sculpted butt in a new nude Instagram photo. Britney loves working out with her personal trainer husband, Sam Asghari.

  • Meghan Markle Curtsies to Queen Elizabeth's Coffin in Emotional Moment

    As the royal family exited Westminster Hall, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex dropped into a deep curtsy in front of Queen Elizabeth's coffin.

  • Armed Trump Lover Arrested at Dairy Queen Wanted to ‘Kill All Democrats’

    Witnesses say Jan Stawovy, who told cops he wanted to “restore Trump to president of the United States,” was dressed in a clown wig

  • Handler of K9 who died has resigned from the Boone County Sheriff's Office

    Boone County sheriff deputy Dallas Wingate has resigned about a week after reporting the death of his K9 partner, Bear.

  • Rapper shot to death at LA restaurant targeted for jewelry after girlfriend tagged Instagram location: report

    Rapper PnB Rock, who was fatally shot at a Los Angeles restaurant, might have been targeted for his jewelry after his girlfriend tagged their location on Instagram, a report says.

  • Clinton-Lewinsky Prosecutor Ken Starr Dies During Surgery

    Alex Edelman/GettyKen Starr, the Reagan judicial appointee who famously led the prosecution against former President Bill Clinton and his administration during the 1990s Whitewater scandal, died Tuesday of complications from a surgery at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, according to his family. He was 76.Starr recently regained fame when he joined Donald Trump’s legal team for the former president’s first impeachment trial. “We are deeply saddened with the loss of our dear and loving

  • Infowars rep: 'False statements' on Sandy Hook shooting

    “I don’t think that we disagree that there were false statements made,” Brittany Paz testified at a civil trial involving Jones' claims that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was staged as a pretext to tighten gun regulations. Paz, a lawyer hired by Jones' defense to testify on the company’s workings, said she believed Jones didn't personally investigate the massacre.