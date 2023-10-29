Chicago Lawn hit-and-run: Car strikes man, flees the scene

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run earlier this month on the city's Southwest Side.

On Oct. 21, a man was struck in the 6700 block of S. California Ave. by a dark-colored sedan around 10:43 p.m.

The 47-year-old victim was seriously injured in the incident, police said.

Surveillance image of actual vehicle wanted in Chicago Lawn hit-and-run on Oct. 21, 2023 | CPD

The vehicle involved is a small black or dark green colored car, believe to be a smaller sedan between a 2007 and 2012-year model. The vehicle is also believed to have an Illinois license plate containing a letter "Y" and the numbers "8" and "6".

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-745-4521.