Chicago man, 18, officially charged following fatal Rosemont mall shooting, police say

An 18-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Skokie man and the wounding of a 15-year-old bystander last Friday at a fashion mall in Rosemont, police said.

Jose G. Matias was charged first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, said Rosemont police Sgt. Joe Balogh.

Matias, who was the subject of a nationwide manhunt, was scheduled to appear for a bond court hearing at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse, according to Balogh.

The attack stemmed from a dispute between Matias and the 20-year-old man who was killed, Joel Valdes, of Skokie. The 15-year-old girl who was also shot has been released from a hospital, police said earlier.

The mall, Fashion Outlets of Chicago, was locked down and frantic shoppers described terrified moments.

