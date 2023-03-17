Chicago man accused of breaking into Hinsdale home has bond set at $500,000

A 50-year-old Chicago man has been ordered held on $500,000 bond after being charged with breaking into a Hinsdale home on March 9, Hinsdale Chief of Police Brian King and DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin announced in a news release.

Franshawn Whittenburg, of the 8400 block of South Peoria Street, appeared at a bond hearing March 10, where Judge Mia McPherson denied the state’s motion to deny Whittenburg bail. Whittenburg is charged with one count of Residential Burglary (Class 1 Felony).

Due to Whittenburg’s criminal history, if found guilty he is subject to Mandatory Class X sentencing which carries a sentence of between six to thirty years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to the news release.

Police responded to a call at 10:15 a.m. March 9 about suspicious activity at a home on Woodside Avenue. Officers reported a rear door next to the driveway open with damage to the handle; when entering the residence officers said they “observed multiple drawers opened and their contents scattered about,” according to the release.

Whittenburg was taken into custody around 5:25 p.m. the same day.

“Everyone has a right to feel safe in their home. Crimes such as this violate not only the victims’ sense of security and personal space but also have a crippling effect on the entire community,” Berlin said in a statement.

Berlin went on to commend the police department on its quick apprehension of the suspect.

“We would like to thank the Oak Brook, Bensenville and Willowbrook Police Departments for their assistance with the surveillance and arrest of Mr. Whittenburg and to our continuing partnership with DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his commitment to public safety in DuPage County,” King said in a statement.

Whittenburg’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 27.

The county’s news release goes on to remind the public that “this complaint contains only charges and is not proof of the defendant’s guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial in which it is the government’s burden to prove his or her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”