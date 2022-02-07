Chicago man accused in Christmas morning killing at west Fort Worth apartment complex

An Illinois man was in custody Monday in connection with the Christmas Day shooting death of a Fort Worth man at an apartment complex, according to jail records and police reports.

Johnny Edwards was booked into the Fort Worth Jail on Friday afternoon and is expected to be charged with capital murder, according to jail records.

The 35-year-old native of Chicago is accused of killing Deshon Williams in his apartment in west Fort Worth.

Police have not released a motive for the homicide.

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 25 at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Westwind Circle, near Calmont Avenue.

Williams, 24, died from multiple gunshot wounds and was dead when officers arrived on the scene, police said.

Just days after the homicide, Fort Worth police released photographs of a man who they believed may have been among the last people to be in contact with Williams