Chicago man admits involvement in 2020 EC homicide

Dec. 16—EAU CLAIRE — A Chicago man has admitted his involvement in the March 2020 homicide at a residence on Eau Claire's south side.

Juan A. Olivarez, 25, pleaded guilty Thursday in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of murder-attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery as a party to a crime.

Felony counts of first-degree reckless homicide, murder-burglary, first-degree reckless injury and burglary were dismissed but may be considered by Judge Michael Schumacher at Olivarez's sentencing on April 18.

Schumacher ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the state Department of Corrections and revoked Olivarez's $1 million cash bail.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend no more than 15 years in prison.

Co-defendant Joe A. Moya, 29, also of Chicago, returns to court Jan. 6. Moya has until Dec. 29 to decide whether he will accept the plea offer from prosecutors.

Olivarez and Moya are accused of killing Edwin J. Garcia-Smith, 29, of Eau Claire. A third suspect, Ian J. Kearns, 22, of Sandwich, Ill., died in spring 2020 at an Illinois hospital.

Police say Moya, Olivarez, Kearns and Garcia-Smith all were members of the same street gang.

According to the criminal complaint and Eau Claire police:

Police were called to a report of a shooting at 8:40 p.m. on March 20, 2020, at an apartment building in the 4600 block of Kappus Drive.

Police arrived to find a 32-year-old woman sitting in an entryway corridor between two apartments. She had a gunshot wound in one of her legs.

Garcia-Smith was lying nearby, face up.

Garcia-Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to an Eau Claire hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers saw large amounts of blood, broken glass and shell casings inside the couple's apartment.

Officers were informed that two suspects, wearing all black, were headed on foot toward Golf Road.

Police conducted several interviews with the woman both the night of the shooting and the following two days. The woman said she, Garcia-Smith and their family were in their apartment when two males kicked in the back door, confronted Garcia-Smith and pointed a gun at him.

Story continues

The woman wrestled one of the intruders to the ground and held him in a headlock. Suddenly she heard shots and realized that both she and Garcia-Smith were shot. The woman was holding her 3-week-old child when she was shot. Her 3- and 5-year-old children were also in the residence at the time of the shooting.

The woman said she did not know the intruders. She said she knew a lot of people did not like Garcia-Smith. She later admitted that Garcia-Smith was a gang member and was involved in drug sales.

The woman said neither intruder said a word during the incident. She said she told them they could take whatever they wanted. After five or six shots were fired in quick succession, the two intruders ran out the same door they entered.

The woman sustained a fractured right femur as a result of her gunshot wound.

An autopsy showed Garcia-Smith was shot three times in the back.

A gun and several shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Moya, Olivarez and Kearns were identified as the suspects during the course of the police investigation.