Chicago man allegedly beat and robbed victim, then pushed them onto train tracks

A Chicago man allegedly beat and robbed a victim on Thursday and then pushed that person onto a set of train tracks.

The incident happened on the city's West Side on Thursday night at around 11:51 p.m. at the Green Line Conservatory/Central Park stop, according to FOX 32.

Police said that the man pictured in a red shirt and purple hat beat and robbed a person, then pushed them onto the train tracks.

Officials are still investigating the incident and are asking any individuals with knowledge of the incident to call (312) 745-4706.

A CTA spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital that security guards are being placed in areas based on recent incidents that have occurred.