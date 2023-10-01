Chicago man allegedly robbed victim at gunpoint in the Loop: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint in the Loop last month.

Eric Purdis, 31, faces one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

At about 5:34 a.m. on Sept. 23, Purdis allegedly took property from a 29-year-old man at gunpoint in the 400 block of North State Street.

Purdis was arrested by Chicago police officers on Saturday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available.