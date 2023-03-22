Chicago man with almost $500K worth of drugs arrested leaving Pittsburgh bus depot, police say
A Chicago man was arrested after police say he got off a Greyhound bus carrying almost $500,000 worth of drugs.
Officers were working a “narcotics suppression detail” Tuesday afternoon at the Greyhound bus station downtown after several drug seizures there over the past month.
A bus from St. Louis, Missouri, arrived, and officers started following a man later identified as Gregory Smith, 19, who they say avoided walking near a K9 officer. Officers searched a bag he was carrying and found, according to the complaint, more than 1,800 grams of heroin/fentanyl and more than 520 grams of cocaine, with a street value of $493,800.
Smith was placed in the Allegheny County Jail, denied bail, on charges of possession and possession with intent to deliver.
