Chicago man arrested after carjacking, pursuit

Aug. 9—HENRY COUNTY — Early Tuesday morning, a Chicago man was arrested after leading police on a short pursuit that ended in Knightstown.

At approximately, 8:30 a.m., Master Trooper Jeff Cully was performing a directed traffic patrol in an enforcement zone on Interstate 70 near the 116 mile marker when he observed a white 2015 Hyundai Sonata traveling in excess of the posted speed limit.

Trooper Culley initiated a traffic stop, but the driver reportedly attempted to flee from him in the vehicle. A short vehicle pursuit ensued heading south on Ind. 109 and then into Knightstown. In Knightstown, the driver stopped the vehicle and attempted to flee from police on foot.

During the foot pursuit, Knightstown Assistant Chief John Davis de-escalated the situation by using his department issued taser on the driver. The taser deployment was successful and the driver was taken into custody.

The driver, who was identified as Davonte Smith, 29, of Chicago, Illinois, was arrested and preliminarily charged with:

Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony;

Possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony;

Two counts of resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor;

Criminal recklessness, a class B misdemeanor; and

Reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.

After Smith was taken into custody, it was discovered that he was a suspect in the carjacking of a woman and a child in Wayne County earlier that morning. The vehicle Smith was driving was determined to be the same vehicle taken in the carjacking.

Trooper Culley was assisted by Sergeant Todd Wallace (ISP), Sergeant Brian Metcalfe (ISP), Master Trooper Eric Downey, Master Trooper Tyler Painter, and the Knightstown Police Department.

All crimes mentioned above are alleged and all suspects are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

