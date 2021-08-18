Chicago man arrested after ramming 2 police officers, dragging one 40 feet with car

A suspect was arrested Tuesday in Chicago after striking two police officers with a car during a traffic stop last week, dragging one of them as he sped away, authorities said.

Jermaine Little, 35, was charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder in the hit-and-run that happened Friday in the first block of West 63rd Street in the Englewood neighborhood, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) said Wednesday.

CHICAGO MOM KILLED IN DRIVE-BY SHOOTING IN FRONT OF HER KIDS DAY BEFORE SON'S 7TH BIRTHDAY: FAMILY

Officers had stopped a black Chevy Impala at around 7:30 p.m. when the driver reversed his car and dragged an officer, pinning him between the offender’s vehicle and a viaduct, the CPD previously told Fox News.

The officer was dragged about 30 to 40 feet by the suspect’s vehicle, fire officials told WGN-TV.

Police said that Little had struck two officers and almost hit a third as he sped away.

The officer who was pinned was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition, the Chicago Sun-Times initially reported. The CPD told Fox News on Saturday morning that the officer was in "good condition."

During the incident, an officer discharged his service weapon but no one was hit, police said.

When Little was taken into custody in the 1600 block of West 76th Street, police said that officers recovered a handgun.

Little also faces felony charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assaulted on a peace officer.

The hit-and-run occurred just a few miles from where Chicago Police Officer Ella French was shot and killed, and her partner badly injured, during another traffic stop earlier this month. Funeral services for French are scheduled for Thursday.

Fox News’ Peter Aitken contributed to this report.