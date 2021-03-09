Chicago man charged with attempted homicide after snowplow driver shooting

Mar. 9—JANESVILLE — The Chicago man charged with attempted homicide in connection to shots fired at a snowplow driver reportedly told police he was worried, "They were going to crush my car."

Vaclan N. Thomas, 25, was charged Thursday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and operating a vehicle without owner consent in the Feb. 22 shooting in the Golden Corral restaurant parking lot on Janesville's northeast side.

A previous Janesville police news release spelled his first name as Va Clan, but it was not immediately clear Monday which spelling is correct.

Thomas reportedly made several strange statements to police. A Janesville police detective said he felt Thomas "may have been suffering some type of medical crisis," the criminal complaint states.

Thomas said he was on his phone in a car in the lot when he worried that the plow driver was "circling in on" him, according to the complaint.

"I'm going to be honest with you, the way they boxed me in, I truly believe and feel they were going to kill me," he said, according to the complaint. "They were going to crush my car."

Thomas also told police when he shot at the driver he was "aiming at his head."

"If I wanted it, if I could have I would have got him," he said, according to the complaint. "Luckily no one got hurt. I have good aim. He got lucky."

The car Thomas was driving had been taken from the Enterprise rental service at Midway Airport in Chicago on Feb. 20.

The plow driver told police he did not notice anyone in the lot. A bullet hit the driver's side door frame near the window, the complaint states.

Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer on Thursday ordered a $50,000 cash bond for Thomas, court records show.

Thomas is set to next appear for a preliminary hearing at 8:45 a.m. Monday, March 15, and a bail hearing the next day.