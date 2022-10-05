Chicago man charged with attempted murder in shooting of 7-year-old boy

A Chicago man was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery after he was arrested for shooting and seriously injuring a 7-year-old boy in the Roseland neighborhood Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Kentrell Gayden, 22, is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge firearm and two issuances of warrants, police said.

He was arrested around noon Sunday after he was identified as the gunman who roughly 40 minutes earlier fired shots at a vehicle the 7-year-old boy was in on the 10800 block of South State Street, police said. The boy was in the car with four members of his family, on the way to church.

The boy, Legend Barr, was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago and transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital. He suffered a gunshot wound to one of his legs that shattered his femur, according to a GoFundMe page. As of Tuesday evening, the fundraiser had raised nearly $5,000.