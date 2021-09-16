Chicago man charged with attempted murder in connection with April West Woodlawn shooting

A 30-year-old Cook County man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an April shooting.

Keenan Levy, of the 11500 block of South Lafayette Avenue, was arrested Wednesday near his West Pullman home after Chicago police said he had been identified as the gunman in a West Woodlawn attack.

He was expected to appear before a judge for a bond hearing later Thursday.

Levy is accused of shooting a 40-year-old man multiple times in his torso in the 700 block of East 67th Street on April 22. The 40-year-old had been standing outside when someone walked up and shot him just before midnight, according to Chicago police.

Levy was charged with first-degree attempted murder and unauthorized use of a weapon because, as a felon, he was not allowed to possess or use a firearm. Two warrants also were issued for his arrest, police said.

