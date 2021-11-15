Chicago man charged with attempted murder in shooting at Safari Land indoor amusement park in Villa Park

A 25-year-old Chicago man has been charged after a shooting at a suburban indoor amusement park that left one man wounded, DuPage County law enforcement officials said.

Meco Norris is accused of shooting another person at the Safari Land indoor amusement center in Villa Park about 7 p.m. Saturday, State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Villa Park police Chief Michael Rivas said in a statement. He is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and reckless discharge of a firearm, they said.

Norris allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire on the person, who was also at the amusement park, striking him three times — in the right side of the chest, the right shoulder and the right elbow, Berlin and Rivas said. Norris then fled, and was taken into custody at his home the next day, they said.

The wounded person was treated at a hospital and released later that evening.

“While one person was physically harmed in this incident, there are hundreds of more victims, from very young children to grandparents, who will bear scars emotionally and psychologically for a long time,” Rivas said.

“We are all very thankful that no children were injured during this alleged attack,” Berlin said.

Judge Michael Reidy set Norris’ bail at $1 million Monday. Norris’ next court date is scheduled for Dec. 17.

sfreishtat@chicagotribune.com