Chicago man charged in Brighton Park triple murder: police

CHICAGO - Charges have been filed against a man in connection to the fatal shooting of three men in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood earlier this month.

Jesus Franco, 19, was identified as one if the offenders who shot and killed a 19-year-old and two 29-year-olds in the 3100 block of West 39th Place on Nov. 4.

Officers found two men in a red Dodge SUV and a third man on the ground near the car at about 1:10 a.m.

One victim was shot in the head and the second suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The third man found outside the car had a gunshot wound to the back of his head. They were all pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Franco was arrested on Friday. He was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, three more counts of murder and one count of vehicular invasion.

He was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing Sunday.