Chicago man charged in connection with fatal July mass shooting, allegedly told police he was involved in another homicide

A 23-year-old Cook County man who allegedly told police he was involved in two homicides two days apart was ordered held without bail Tuesday when he appeared before a judge on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with one of the two — a July 16 mass shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead.

Antonio Cole, of the 500 block of North Pine Avenue, is the second man to be charged on suspicion of the fatal shooting in the 700 block of North Lockwood Avenue in South Austin. He told police he was one of the gunmen who shot five people, according to police and prosecutors.

Ladarius Scott, 21, previously was charged with first-degree murder earlier this month in connection with the shooting. Prosecutors said Scott admitted to being the driver who drove two co-defendants to the area where the 29-year-old and four others were shot. He was ordered held on $1 million bail, of which he would need to post 10% to be released.

Cole, who lives in the South Austin neighborhood, was arrested Sept. 20 in Little Village and appeared before a judge in a bond hearing Tuesday. He was ordered held without bail.

At some point before Tuesday’s hearing, Cole also admitted to another, unrelated murder that happened July 18, two days after Alexander Davis, 29, was fatally shot, officials said. During that taped conversation, Cole said he had been one of the gunmen in the July 16 homicide. Cole was identified in both cases because a Lexus used in both shootings was registered under his name, according to prosecutors.

Police said three gunmen approached the group of five in South Austin July 16 around 11:55 p.m. and opened fire. Davis was fatally shot in the head and back, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a 40-year-old man in the group suffered wounds to the hip and leg, and a 45-year-old man was shot in the leg. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. The fourth victim, a 62-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to the back, and was driven to Stroger in good condition. The fifth victim, an unidentified person, was shot in the buttocks, and several times in the lower leg.

Story continues

Cole and Scott were both identified on security cameras after the shooting, prosecutors said.

A third person has been arrested in connection with the shooting but has not been charged.

Check back for updates.