Chicago man charged with fatally shooting teenage boy in Austin

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy on the city's West Side.

Police say the victim – identified as Leontaye Taylor – was physically fighting with 33-year-old Leon Taylor inside a home in the 100 block of North Parkside at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Leon eventually pulled out a gun and shot Leontaye several times in the chest. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

TEEN KILLED: 16-year-old Leontaye Taylor was shot to death in the 100 block of North Parkside, Austin neighborhood, West Side on November 18, 2023. Police are looking for his father. Our condolences. #helpsolvethiscrime pic.twitter.com/IvHnQjCbwX — LEGAL HELP FIRM ⚖️ (@lhfirm) November 19, 2023

A witness told responding officers that Leon fled the scene with the handgun before police arrived. Around 10 p.m., Leon was taken into custody in the 5600 block of W. Washington Blvd.

He's due in court on Tuesday. Police would not confirm whether the two were related, but according to Legal Help Firm, the pair are father and son.

No further information was provided. The investigation is ongoing.

Leon Taylor | CPD