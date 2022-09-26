Chicago man charged in federal court for allegedly killing 18-year-old during planned robbery

A Chicago man was charged in federal court after allegedly killing an 18-year-old man during a planned robbery on the South Side almost a year ago, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago.

Deandre Norels Jr., 20, and another person were accused of fatally shooting William McGee, 18, on the 900 block of East 98th Street on the afternoon of Nov. 11 while they carried out the planned robbery, according to prosecutors. Norels was charged with one count of using a firearm to cause a murder, one count of using a firearm during a crime of violence, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery and one count of robbery, according to the federal indictment returned Sept. 13.

Norels, who has pleaded not guilty, is currently in federal custody while awaiting trial. The charges in the indictment carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a maximum of death, a news release said.

A status hearing before U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin is scheduled for Oct. 28.