Chicago man charged in Irving Park shooting that seriously wounded victim

FOX 32 Digital Staff
·1 min read
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested nine months after allegedly shooting a person in the Irving Park neighborhood.

Police say 32-year-old Jose Macias was identified as the suspect who shot and seriously wounded a 37-year-old man on Jan. 28 in the 3600 block of W. Belmont Ave.

He was taken into custody on Oct. 16 in the 3200 block of N. Monticello Ave.

<div>Jose Macias | CPD</div>
Macias has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm. He was due in court on Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available.

