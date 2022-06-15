Chicago man charged with murder of his three young children in suspected drowning

A Chicago man allegedly confessed to killing his three children, all under the age of 6, before his estranged wife was supposed to pick up the kids.

Jason Karels, 35, has been charged with three counts of murder in the deaths of Bryant, 5, Cassidy, 3, and Gideon, 2.

A preliminary autopsy points to drowning, Chief Deputy Coroner Steve Newton said Tuesday.

The childrens’ mother called police around 1:30 p.m. Monday and asked for a welfare check at Karels’ home in Round Lake Beach, a suburb of Chicago, according to officials.

When police arrived, they found the three kids dead and Karels and his car missing.

Illinois State Police eventually tracked down Karels’ car and began a 17-minute high-speed chase that ended when Karels crashed in a wooded area in Joliet.

Karels was hospitalized and released Tuesday night, then transferred to the Lake County Jail.

After his arrest, Karels allegedly told police he was “responsible” for the deaths of his children and claimed he had attempted suicide multiple times after he killed them, Round Lake Beach Police Chief Gilbert Rivera said Tuesday.

Rivera said responding police found “a significant amount of blood” at Karels’ house that did not belong to the three kids.

Police have not yet determined a motive and Rivera said investigators are still looking into the family’s history, including possible domestic violence and the relationship between the parents.