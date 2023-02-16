Chicago man charged with stealing more than $2,000 in liquor from Naperville Amazon Fresh store

A 56-year-old Chicago man accused of stealing more than $2,000 in liquor from an Amazon Fresh grocery store in Naperville on Valentine’s Day was charged with retail theft and burglary.

Employees of the 1351 E. Ogden Ave. store called Naperville police about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday about the robbery in progress, officials said.

Two men were seen loading up a shopping cart with about $2,360 in merchandise, including four bottles of Patron Silver Tequila, four bottles of Patron Tequila Reposado, four bottles of Hennessy cognac, one bottle of Remy Martin, one 18-pack of Modelo Especial and 89 other items, police said.

They then left the store without paying and intended to use a rented truck they’d backed into a parking stall to transport the stolen goods, police said. When officers arrived, one suspect was able to get away but Kelvin Greenfield, of the 1600 block of South Central Park Avenue, was taken into custody.

On Wednesday, DuPage County Judge Joshua Dieden set Greenfield’s bond for the two felony counts at $100,000. He’s being held in the DuPage County jail.

Greenfield had been out on bond for felony theft charges filed Jan. 16 when the most recent incident occurred, officials said.

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres commended the store employees for taking action that allowed police to capture one of the suspects.

“This is a perfect example of the great partnership this department has with our community members, who do the right thing and speak up when they see a crime being committed,” Arres said in the release. “I’d like to encourage everyone to keep being vigilant and call 9-1-1 when you see something that you know is wrong or concerns you.”

Greenfield’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 13.

