Chicago man forcefully entered home, shot 52-year-old man: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of shooting another man after forcefully entering his home in Gage Park Friday afternoon.

Jessi Serna, 23, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and one felony count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm.

At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Serna allegedly forcefully entered a residence in the 5700 block of South Maplewood Avenue and shot a 52-year-old man, police said.

The man was seriously wounded.

About 10 hours later, police arrested Serna a block away. He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.