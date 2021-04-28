Chicago man had back turned when police shot him
Newly released video shows that a 22-year-old Chicago man who was fleeing from police had his back turned and appeared to have a gun when an officer fatally shot him. (April 28)
Newly released video shows that a 22-year-old Chicago man who was fleeing from police had his back turned and appeared to have a gun when an officer fatally shot him. (April 28)
Seconds after Anthony Alvarez was shot from behind by a Chicago police officer, the fatally wounded 22-year-old looked over at the officer and asked: “Why you shooting me?” The officer answered, “You had a gun.” The dramatic exchange captured on video released Wednesday encapsulated a broader issue about whether the shooting of suspects in the back as they are running away is ever justified. State laws and Supreme Court precedent permits it under certain circumstances, though the fact a fleeing suspect has a gun doesn’t automatically make such a shooting legal.
Alvarez, 22, was running from police, had his back turned, and appeared to have a gun in his hand when he was fatally shot by police in Chicago.
Video of the fatal shooting of 22-year old Anthony Alvarez on March 31 in Chicago was released Wednesday by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, showing his back turned as he moved away from officers.Driving the news: Alvarez appeared to be holding a gun in one hand and a cellphone in the other, body camera footage shows. COPA recommended to the Chicago Police Department that the officer who shot Alvarez "be relieved of his police powers" pending its investigation, the agency spokesperson Ephraim Eaddy said Wednesday. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details, via AP: "[A]n officer’s body camera shows [the officer] chasing Alvarez. When Alvarez reaches a lawn in front of a house, the officer can be heard shouting, 'Drop the gun! Drop the gun!' before he opens fire. Alvarez appears to drop a gun after five shots ring out and he falls to the ground."Police have not said whether Alvarez pointed a gun or fired shots, but a police spokesperson tweeted a photo of a firearm he said was found at the scene, according to the Chicago Tribune. A police report that COPA posted along with the video identified the officer who shot Alvarez as 29-year-old Evan Solano, a six-year veteran of the force, the AP notes.Context: Chicago’s police department is also grappling with the March 29 officer-involved shooting of 13-year old Adam Toledo.But, but, but: COPA, an independent police review board, did not immediately recommend the officer who shot Toledo be stripped of his police powers.Both Toledo and Alvarez were Latino.What they're saying: John Catanzara, the head of the police union, said in a video statement that it’s important for the public “to look at this with an open mind.” He noted that the officer clearly saw Alvarez holding the weapon and that Alvarez was turning in the direction of the officer when he was shot, AP reports.“The officer fears (he) would turn and fire because that’s the motion he was making,” Catanzara said.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
Check out this week's Fantasy Baseball Fearless Forecast
Family and friends of Anthony Alvarez are demanding answers about why a Chicago police officer shot and killed the 22-year-old father in a Portage Park alley on March 31.
Rachel Burrows and partner Kevin Prewitt, both 37, from Lowestoft, Suffolk, were jailed at Ipswich Crown Court after admitting abusing two young children.
A North Carolina judge ruled Wednesday against the public release of body camera footage showing the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. for at least 30 days so that authorities can complete an investigation into his death.
We don’t want to watch them, but we also need to watch them — the police officer body camera videos of fatal shootings, another released Wednesday of 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez, who was shot and killed by Chicago police on March 31. We need to watch them because without body cameras, which police unions here and elsewhere fought hard against, we would not know. We need to watch them because ...
When fans tune in to watch this week's NFL draft, they'll see picturesque shots of Lake Erie, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a city climbing back after a rugged year. The Browns are already standing. Last season's playoff appearance — the first since the 2002 season — has ratcheted up expectations for the Browns, who over the past two decades have been recurring losers and therefore one of the first teams on the clock in almost every draft.
OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Bank of Canada is expecting strong consumption-led growth in the second half of the year as vaccinations against COVID-19 continue, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Tuesday. In comments to the House of Commons finance committee, he reiterated that considerable uncertainty surrounded the central bank's forecast that economic slack should be absorbed in the second half of next year.
Police in Pembroke are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Federal authorities released videos Wednesday showing Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after defending the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, being attacked with a chemical spray as the pro-Trump mob descended on the building. (April 28)
Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer reached out to Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson before hiring offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.
Somebody tried to take a U-Haul truck into a parking garage, and the ensuing events were genuinely like something out of Arrested Development. The post A U-Haul Truck Wrecking a Parking Garage Is Comedic Gold appeared first on Nerdist.
A juror who cast one of the unanimous votes to convict a white former Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd's death said Wednesday that deliberations were relaxed and methodical as he and 11 other jurors quickly talked their way to agreement in parts of just two days. Brandon Mitchell was the first juror who deliberated to come forward publicly since Derek Chauvin was convicted April 20 of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, following an alternate juror who wasn't part of deliberations. Mitchell, who is Black, said the jury room was a relief after three weeks of emotional testimony that he described as “like a funeral” day after day.
Nasa's Ingenuity drone returns an in-flight image it took of the Perseverance rover on the ground.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appear to recreate their engagement photo in one of the new wedding anniversary pictures.
Crime scene investigators and homicide detectives were at the apartments collecting evidence and looking for witnesses.
Going through the best of the best at each position and giving the top five prospects from Quarterback all the way to safety.
Check out this week's Fantasy Baseball Fearless Forecast