Chicago man held on $2 million bail accused of shooting pregnant woman in DuPage County

A South Side man was ordered held on $2 million Friday after being accused of shooting an 8-month pregnant woman on Route 83 in Willowbrook, officials said in a news release.

Lawrence Grant, 38, of the 7900 block of South Damen Avenue was charged with attempt first-degree murder, attempt intentional homicide of an unborn child, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated battery to a pregnant woman.

The felony charges stem from a Jan. 28 shooting on Route 83 where a pregnant woman crashed after suffering a gunshot wound to her back, according to a release from DuPage County prosecutors.

Prior to the crash, prosecutors said Grant and another person were involved in an argument at a grocery store that turned physical. After the fight, all three people, including the pregnant victim, left the store in three separate vehicles traveling southbound Route 83, the release said.

Allegedly, Grant followed the victim in his vehicle and opened fire, striking the victim in her back, causing her to crash. Grant was found about 10 p.m. at the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was being treated for an unrelated manner, the release said.

Grant’s vehicle was found on fire about one block from the hospital, officials said.

Grant was taken into custody after he was released from the hospital.

“The allegations that, following a physical altercation with the victim’s boyfriend, Mr. Grant decided to follow the victim, who was thirty-six-weeks pregnant, and open fire on a major roadway are unconscionable,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin. “Thankfully, no innocent motorists were injured and, while still hospitalized, Mr. Grant’s alleged target and her baby are expected to survive. This defendant’s alleged violent behavior put the motoring public at risk and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The baby was delivered at a local hospital, officials said.

Grant’s next court appearance was scheduled Feb. 28. If found guilty, he faces between 31 years to life in the Illinois Department of Corrections.