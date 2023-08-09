Chicago man held after carjacking in Richmond, police chase in Henry County

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Chicago man faces criminal charges in two East Central Indiana counties after a Tuesday carjacking in Richmond.

Davonte D. Smith, 29, was charged in Wayne Superior Court 1 on Tuesday with armed robbery, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

According to court documents, Smith approached a Hyundai Sonata driven by a Richmond woman about 7:50 a.m., near South Ninth Street, and demanded the woman and her son — who was a passenger — get out of the vehicle, saying he would otherwise shoot them.

The woman said the bandit — who did not display a firearm, but held his hand as though he had one — would not allow her to keep her purse, and threw her cellphone into a nearby yard.

He then drove away in the Sonata.

About 8:30 a.m., an Indiana State Police trooper saw the stolen car speeding in Interstate 70's westbound lanes in Henry County and a chase ensued.

The Illinois man left the interstate at the Ind. 109 interchange and drove to Knightstown, where he tried to flee on foot.

Knightstown's assistant police chief, John Davis, "de-escalated the situation by using his department-issued taser on the driver," who was taken into custody, according to a state police press release.

In Henry County, Smith was preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, possession of stolen property, criminal recklessness and reckless driving.

Smith was being held Tuesday night in the Henry County jail in New Castle.

According to Wayne County court documents, Smith was convicted of armed robbery in Illinois in 2011.

