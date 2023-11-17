Chicago man sentenced to 104 months for planning to sell fentanyl

Nov. 17—POLK COUNTY, Minn. — A Chicago man was sentenced Thursday, Nov. 16, to eight and a half years in prison for planning to sell fentanyl.

Antwon Potts, 29, pleaded guilty in October to bringing a

"baseball-sized amount"

of fentanyl pills to Polk County in April 2022, according to documents in the case. He was accused of selling the pills from local residences on multiple occasions as well as providing pills to others who would sell them in the area.

He was also ordered to pay nearly $11,000 in restitution and more than $2,700 in court fees.

Two additional charges of third-degree murder and great bodily harm caused by distribution of drugs were dismissed by the court. The dismissed murder charge stemmed from the case of

Summer Leigh Allery

, who was recently sentenced to 65 months for selling pills to

Stephanie Anita Hageman

, who in turn sold the pills to an unidentified friend who died of a fatal overdose.

Hageman was sentenced to 48 months in prison for her involvement in the death. Potts was accused of selling Allery the pills.