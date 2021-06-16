Chicago man to serve 4 years in 2020 Walmart shooting

Jun. 16—A Chicago man was sentenced to four years in jail recently for his role in a shooting at Walmart in April 2020 that left another man injured.

According to court documents, Keith Terrell plead guilty to felony counts of carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction and criminal recklessness during a plea hearing inside Howard Superior Court 4 last month.

Terrell's Level 5 felony count of carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction carries with it a six-year stint in the Indiana Department of Correction, with four of those years executed, one year on work release and one year served on in-home detention.

Terrell's other charge, the Level 6 felony count of criminal recklessness, consists of one year on supervised probation.

Those sentences run consecutively, court documents indicated.

Two other charges — attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, and aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony — were dismissed per terms of the plea agreement, court records noted.

On April 25, 2020, police were dispatched to Walmart, 1920 E. Markland Ave., in reference to the shooting.

Through further investigation, police determined that Terrell and an unidentified male — along with that male's family members — were involved in a verbal altercation inside the store that carried over to a physical argument near the front checkout section, according to a probable cause affidavit at the time.

During that argument, Terrell pulled out a handgun from inside his waistband and shot the other male in the abdominal area, the affidavit stated.

The owner of that truck contacted authorities later that evening and stated that he had located a Glock Model 19 Gen 5 9mm handgun in the bed of his truck and didn't know how the firearm ended up there.