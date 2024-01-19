Chicago Man Takes a Stroll on Lake Michigan Ice Pancakes in Swim Trunks
A Chicagoan braved the sub-zero wind chill on Wednesday, January 17, strolling along pancake ice patches on Lake Michigan in swimming trunks.
This footage was posted to X by Craig Shimala, who called the lake a “pancake ice wonderland.” The man in the footage is George Donald Miller, who said that cold-water exposure is “a deeply meditative and healing practice” for him in an Instagram post. Credit: Craig Shimala via Storyful
Video Transcript
[NO SPEECH]