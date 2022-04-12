Chicago man wounded in 2021 mass shooting charged in COVID-19 loan fraud case in Tennessee

A federal probe stemming from a South Side mass shooting last year that uncovered an alleged Tennessee-to-Chicago gun trafficking network has expanded to include COVID-19 loan fraud, court records show.

Martinas Norvell, one of eight people shot in the deadly mass attack after a pop-up party in March 2021, was arrested in the Chicago area Tuesday on charges unsealed in U.S. District Court in Nashville, Tennessee, according to court records.

Norvell, 29, was charged with conspiring with four others to submit fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program applications to the government that netted at least tens of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten gains, according to the indictment.

Also charged in the conspiracy were Brandon Miller and Jarius Brunson, Army soldiers stationed at Fort Campbell along the Tennessee-Kentucky border, who were previously charged with orchestrating the pipeline that brought dozens of firearms into Chicago to help fuel a deadly gang war, records show.

Norvell was already facing felony weapons charges himself after police said they stopped a Dodge Charger seen fleeing the scene of the mass shooting and found him lying in the rear seat with a gunshot wound to the leg and a 9 mm handgun was underneath him, according to Cook County court records.

A month after being freed on bond in that case, Norvell allegedly applied for a loan under the federal program intended to give relief to small businesses struggling amid the ongoing pandemic, according to court records and publicly available information.

His application stated he was the sole proprietor of a Black-owned masonry and construction business in Chicago. The lender assigned to the application awarded Norvell $20,340 in April 2021, records show.

The next month, Miller allegedly sent bank account and other information for an acquaintance they’d recruited into the scheme to Norvell, who used it to submit another fraudulent PPP loan application to the same lender, the indictment alleged.

Norvell later sent his co-conspirators a screenshot showing the application was submitted falsely claiming the acquaintance — identified only as “R.E.” — owned a “multifamily housing construction” business, the indictment alleged. The application requested $20,400, but the charges do not state whether R.E. actually received any money.

Norvell was scheduled to appear Tuesday before a federal magistrate judge in Chicago, where he’ll likely be ordered to appear in Nashville to answer to the charges there. He’s pleaded not guilty to the gun case in Cook County, which is up for a status hearing Wednesday before Judge Neera Walsh, records show.

His lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

The COVID-19 loan fraud charges were unsealed a little more than a week after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced charges accusing nine reputed members of the Pocket Town faction of the Gangster Disciples in Chicago with conspiring with three Fort Campbell soldiers to traffic guns into Chicago, where they were used in a bloody and ongoing gang dispute.

Miller and Brunson were each charged in that case with conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit firearms offenses in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

