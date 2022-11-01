Chicago mass shooting: Several children among at least 14 injured in drive-by on city's West Side

At least 14 people were injured, including several children, in a mass shooting on Chicago's West Side on Halloween night.

The Chicago Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that the shooting happened in the area of South California Avenue and West Polk Street.

Police said in a press conference that among those injured was a 3 year old, 11 year old and a 13 year old. Police said the rest of the shooting victims were adults. In addition to the victims injured the shooting, authorities said a person was also hit by a car.

Police did not provide any further information about the person hit by the car.

DEFUND THE POLICE PUSH, LIBERAL POLICIES DRIVING CHICAGO BUSINESS EXODUS, HURTING POOR THE MOST: EXPERTS

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said pod camera video showed at least one car, and they believe two shooters opened fire on a crowd standing at the intersection for a vigil.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said the drive-by attack lasted only 3 seconds and the shooters fired randomly into the crowd. Brown said no suspects have been arrested and the motive for the attack is unclear.

So far, police said no deaths had been reported as a result of the shooting. Police only said victims were in "various conditions."

One bystander told FOX 32 Chicago that he started helping injured people, but there were not enough emergency vehicles there to accommodate an injured child.

"We picked up another girl, a little girl, about 13, and we brought her to that ambulance," the eyewitness recounted. "But the ambulance driver said, 'No, we can't bring her in because you have people worse.' So we just sat her on the bumper."

GIANNO CALDWELL TORCHES CHICAGO MAYOR LIGHTFOOT FOR REFUSING TO ACKNOWLEDGE HER CITY'S CRIME PROBLEM

The same eyewitness said he found a little girl with a bullet wound under her knee and took her to a nearby hospital. He also saw an adult man who was reportedly shot in the head.

Story continues

"He was on the ground and they were saying he was shot in the head, and he had blood everywhere," the man said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This story is developing, check back with us for updates.