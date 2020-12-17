Chicago mayor apologizes for wrongful raid, said it was a mistake to try to stop CBS from airing body camera video

Gregory Pratt, Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot apologized to social worker Anjanette Young on Wednesday for the Chicago Police Department’s raid on her home, in which officers handcuffed her while she was naked, and disavowed her Law Department’s attempt to block a local news station from airing the footage.

“I am sorry,” Lightfoot said in an emotional news conference after Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

Lightfoot also said the city would amend its policies to make it easier to release body camera video under circumstances similar to this one.

Lightfoot’s Law Department attempted in court this week to block local news station WBBM-Ch. 2 from airing body camera footage of Chicago police officers raiding Young’s home and handcuffing her while she was naked.

The city also filed a request to have Young sanctioned for allegedly violating a confidentiality order, though Lightfoot on Wednesday said Young should not be punished — just her lawyer, if a judge rules in that way.

Lightfoot officials made the extraordinary request to prevent a television station from airing a news report in an emergency court filing Monday evening, which a federal judge rejected. The courts long have ruled against efforts to prevent news companies from publishing reports, saying it’s an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment.

CBS, which has reported extensively on Chicago police officers raiding the wrong home, aired the interview with Young and body camera footage late Monday.

But before the report aired, Lightfoot lawyers wrote in a filing that Young received the video as part of her lawsuit against the city and released it to CBS despite a federal judge’s protective order.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel famously fought to keep secret a video showing white police Officer Jason Van Dyke shooting Black teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times, but a county judge ordered his administration to release the video. Emanuel has since been dogged by accusations that he covered up the scandal to preserve his 2015 reelection campaign, an allegation he’s denied.

Chicago has since instituted a rule allowing the release of police shooting videos and audio within 60 days, but footage from other incidents such as the raid on Young’s home can be kept secret for months or even years.

In an interview with the Chicago Tribune earlier this week, Young’s attorney Keenan Saulter criticized the city for its handling of the situation. He said Young first filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking copies of the footage in November 2019.

Chicago police initially asked for a copy of her driver’s license, before denying the woman’s request, saying the matter remains under investigation. Saulter said he believes the city’s motivation was more about keeping an embarrassing incident secret.

“This city has a history of attempting to cover up unfavorable video,” Saulter said. “That’s all we’re dealing with here.”

Latest Stories

  • QAnon believers spread false claims about COVID-19 vaccine touted by Trump 

    The fact that President Trump, QAnon’s hero, claims credit for developing the vaccines hasn’t impeded the spread of negative rumors about them. 

  • Exclusive: Fate Winslow, sentenced to life in prison for selling $20 worth of pot, is released after serving 12 years

    More than a decade into a life sentence for assisting in the sale of $20 worth of marijuana to an undercover cop in Louisiana, Fate Winslow is set to be released on Wednesday. "Today redemption has come," he told Yahoo News in an email.

  • Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo found out what happens when you send out 900 invitations to an indoor holiday party during a pandemic that has killed at least 300,000 Americans: not that many people show up.The Tuesday event for the families of diplomats in high-risk locations was hosted by Pompeo and his wife, Susan, in Washington, D.C. As of Monday night, only about 70 people had accepted their invitations, and even fewer showed up, two U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post. Pompeo had been scheduled to speak, but canceled his address and had someone else deliver a message in his place, the Post reports.Government health officials have urged people not to attend indoor gatherings amid the pandemic, and several lawmakers and the American Foreign Service Association, a nonpartisan union representing diplomats, asked Pompeo to cancel the party over concerns it would be a super-spreader event. The State Department had said masks would be required and social distancing enforced; photos obtained by the Post show a masked Santa greeting children, with maskless people sitting down to eat around him.One woman, the wife of a diplomat now overseas, told the Post she RSVPed no on her invitation over worries that if she became sick, there wouldn't be anyone to take care of her children. "It was a completely irresponsible party to throw," she said.More stories from theweek.com Republicans' hedonic treadmill problem Joe Biden still doesn't get it The plan to disinfect the White House before Biden moves in is a 'huge waste of time and effort,' experts say

  • ICC prosecutor sees 'reasonable basis' for crimes against humanity in Philippine drug war

    The office of the International Criminal Court's (ICC) prosecutor said there is a "reasonable basis" to believe that crimes against humanity were committed during Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs. Since taking office in 2016, Duterte launched a bloody anti-narcotics crackdown in which thousands have been killed, sparking global outrage and criticism from rights groups. Duterte has at times lashed out at what he said were international efforts to paint him as a "ruthless and heartless violator of human rights" and unilaterally withdrew the Philippines from the ICC's founding treaty in 2018.

  • Driver of truck that killed 5 bicyclists facing DUI charge

    The driver of a box truck that struck and killed five bicyclists on a stretch of Nevada highway last week, and told investigators he fell asleep at the wheel, had a high level of methamphetamine in his system, prosecutors said Wednesday. Jordan Alexander Barson, 45, of Kingman, Arizona, faces 12 felony charges, including driving under the influence and reckless driving, in a criminal complaint filed in Las Vegas. “Choices have consequences,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said after a Las Vegas judge issued a warrant for Barson’s arrest in the Dec. 10 crash on U.S. 95 between Boulder City and Searchlight, Nevada.

  • 27 Best Coffee Table Books to Buy & Gift This Year

    Discover the top tomes for every interest—from fashion to design to travel–that our editors loved this yearOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Pro-Trump election lawyer shares racist slur about Mitch McConnell’s wife

    Fringe attorney also says senate leader ‘decided to aid and abet the biggest criminal fraud and coup in history’

  • Florida's Sun Sentinel found an odd gap in state COVID-19 deaths ahead of the election

    While looking at Florida's COVID-19 death tally, the South Florida Sun Sentinel found a pattern suggesting the state "manipulated a backlog of unrecorded fatalities" so the daily death numbers were artificially low ahead of the November presidential election, the newspaper reported Tuesday.There is a lag between the date a person dies of COVID-19 in Florida and the date the state reports the death as part of the public count. The Sun Sentinel found that with just a few exceptions, starting on Oct. 24, Florida stopped including deaths that occurred more than a month earlier in daily counts. It wasn't until Nov. 17, two weeks after the election, that these backlogged deaths were consistently included in the daily tally.These deaths have "long formed a significant part of the daily totals in Florida" because it can take some time for death reports to make it from a doctor's office to the health department, the Sun Sentinel reports. For example, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 20, the state included in its daily tallies 1,128 deaths that took place at least one month earlier. This accounted for 44 percent of the deaths that were announced over those four weeks.On Oct. 21, the state said it would start conducting additional reviews of each suspected COVID-19 death in Florida before adding it to the official count. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a supporter of President Trump, has a history of downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, and the Sun Sentinel reports he has also speculated that the death statistics in the state were inflated. The Sun Sentinel said it asked several state officials about the data patterns, including the spokesman for the Florida Department of Health, and no one would comment.Scott David Herr, a Florida computer scientist who tracks the state's daily COVID-19 data, told the Sun Sentinel "it's hard to know if there was a limitation around election time or random other things were happening. The Department of Health hasn't explained why lags have been inconsistent. When they keep changing whatever is going on behind the scenes, when the lags keep changing, that is where it gets confusing." Read more at the Sun Sentinel.More stories from theweek.com Republicans' hedonic treadmill problem Joe Biden still doesn't get it The plan to disinfect the White House before Biden moves in is a 'huge waste of time and effort,' experts say

  • Peru says China's Sinopharm may resume coronavirus vaccine trial after volunteer's illness

    The Peruvian health minister said on Wednesday that China's Sinopharm could resume a trial for its coronavirus vaccine in the hard-hit Andean nation, just days after authorities suspended the tests to better understand why a volunteer had fallen ill. Health authorities announced over the weekend that the Sinopharm trial would be temporarily halted as a safety measure after a volunteer experienced decreased strength in his legs, among other symptoms. "We have had several meetings with Sinopharm and ... the suspension has been lifted today (Wednesday)," Health Minister Pilar Mazzetti said.

  • Suspect arrested in shooting that left 3 dead at Texas car dealership, building

    The accused gunman, who was unidentified by police, was charged with capital murder and held at Tarrant County Jail with a $1 million bond.

  • Iran leaders: Biden arrival won't guarantee better relations

    Iran's supreme leader and the country's president both warned America on Wednesday that the departure of President Donald Trump does not immediately mean better relations between the two nations. The remarks come as Iran approaches the first anniversary of the U.S. drone strike that killed Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, an attack that nearly plunged Washington and Tehran into an open war after months of tensions. In recent weeks, a scientist who founded Iran's military nuclear program two decades ago was gunned down in an attack in a rural area outside of Tehran that The Associated Press accessed for the first time Wednesday.

  • Outgoing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos urges career staffers to 'be the resistance'

    Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has clashed with the career employees at the department she has led for the last four years, but she had a request for them in a department-wide meeting Tuesday addressing the shift to the incoming Biden administration. "Let me leave you with this plea: Resist," she said, according to a recording of the virtual meeting obtained by Politico. "Be the resistance against forces that will derail you from doing what's right for students. In everything you do, please put students first — always."DeVos has blamed agency bureaucrats for getting in the way of her policy initiatives, and "political appointees at the Education Department also sought to investigate and punish career employees who they suspected of leaking information to the press," Politico notes. She told Reason magazine in the fall that the Education Department "has caused more problems than it solved." So it's not clear what kind of "resistance" she hopes those employees put up to President-elect Joe Biden's to-be-named education secretary. The Education Department did not respond to Politico's request for comment on the remark.More stories from theweek.com Republicans' hedonic treadmill problem Joe Biden still doesn't get it The plan to disinfect the White House before Biden moves in is a 'huge waste of time and effort,' experts say

  • Senate committee hearing explodes as GOP chairman accuses Democrat of spreading Russian misinformation

    The Senate Homeland Security Committee conduct a hearing to explore 'irregularities' in the 2020 election.

  • ‘I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f*****s’: Biden’s deputy chief of staff pick says of working with Republicans

    Jen O’Malley Dillon became first woman to manage successful Democratic presidential campaign this year

  • Canada PM hopes for good news soon about fate of two detainees in China

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday he hoped for good news soon about two citizens who have been held in China for the last two years in what Ottawa has described as a case of hostage diplomacy. China arrested businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig in December 2018, shortly after Canadian police picked up Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. warrant. Asked by Global News whether he thought there would be good news for the men's families before the New Year, Trudeau replied: "I certainly hope so."

  • Phoenix police kill ex-NFL player Ekom Udofia, bodycam footage shows

    Police used pepper balls and a dog on Udofia, responding to calls that a man was acting erratically. Police in Phoenix, Arizona have released body-camera video showing former NFL player Ekom Udofia being shot to death by officers at least 10 times. The shooting occurred on Nov. 30, and the bodycam footage was released as part of the department’s critical incident briefings, in which they inform the media about police-involved shootings.

  • Senate hearing elevates baseless claims of election fraud

    Republican senators on Wednesday further perpetuated President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud, two days after Democrat Joe Biden’s victory was sealed by the Electoral College. Lawmakers bickered heatedly at times during a committee hearing as Democrats pushed back against the unfounded allegations and a former federal cybersecurity official who oversaw election security said continued attempts to undermine confidence in the process were corrosive to democracy. The session, held by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee over Democratic protests, elevated the groundless claims of fraud to the highest levels of government and provided two of Trump’s lawyers with one more public opportunity to make the false assertions after repeatedly losing in court.

  • Azar says Trump administration negotiating to buy more Pfizer vaccines after passing on earlier offer

    Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told reporters Wednesday that U.S. officials "are engaged in active negotiations" with Pfizer to purchase more of the company's COVID-19 vaccines, per Politico. The comment seemingly backs up an earlier report from The New York Times, in which anonymous sources familiar with the matter said the same thing.The Trump administration this summer reportedly turned down an offer to expand on the initial order to buy more than 100 million vaccine doses, and Pfizer went on to strike agreements with other governments, including the European Union. That raised some questions stateside, though it seems the administration was hedging its bets since several other vaccine candidates have appeared promising, as well.The shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was the first rolled out in the U.S., however, and there is widespread confidence in its efficacy and safety, so it seems the White House is working to enhance its supply after all. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com Republicans' hedonic treadmill problem Joe Biden still doesn't get it The plan to disinfect the White House before Biden moves in is a 'huge waste of time and effort,' experts say

  • New York City cathedral shooter ‘planned to take hostages’

    Luis Vasquez allegedly wrote manifesto calling on US institutions to give money to Latin American countries

  • After 60 years, East Jerusalem Palestinians face eviction under Israeli settler rulings

    For Nabil al-Kurd, being forced out of the East Jerusalem home he has lived in since the 1950s would be a fate worse than death. But the 76-year-old and his wife and children are among dozens of Palestinians under threat of eviction from two districts of the disputed city, after an Israeli court ruled their properties are built on land belonging to Jewish settlers. The ownership claims against him and others in Sheikh Jarrah and a second neighbourhood, Batan al-Hawa, are a focal point of settler development plans in East Jerusalem, captured by Israel in a war in 1967.