Chicago mayor calls for new police policy in wake of 13-year-old’s shooting

1 / 2

Chicago mayor calls for new police policy in wake of 13-year-old’s shooting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeremy Gorner and Gregory Pratt, Chicago Tribune
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot called for a new foot pursuit policy to be implemented by the Chicago Police Department before the start of summer after a city cop shot and killed 13-year old Adam Toledo last week following a chase.

On Monday, Lightfoot also called for an investigation into how the boy came into possession of a gun, saying an adult gave a weapon to a child and must be held accountable.

“This is a complicated story. It’s not my story to tell, particularly not as our understanding of the facts is evolving,” Lightfoot said. “What I do know and what I will say is Ms. Toledo and her family need our love and support in this moment, not our withering judgment.”

Lightfoot and Police Superintendent David Brown spoke at New Life Church in Little Village, as part of an event aimed at calming the city ahead of the video’s eventual release.

“This is a tragedy. The most tragic of circumstances,” Brown said. “Let’s not make it worse by rushing to judgment.”

He focused his remarks on why officials didn’t divulge Adam’s age or identity publicly for three days after the shooting. Brown added to information already provided by the police department on Friday by saying that on March 26, Adam’s mother walked into the Ogden District station, reported him missing at 6:58 p.m. and the information was entered in a police database at 7:18 p.m.

The next day, a detective followed up with Adam’s mother, Elizabeth Toledo, she said he returned home and her son’s name was removed from police department records as him being missing, Brown said.

After Adam was killed, a 21-year-old man, Ruben Roman, was arrested at the scene. Brown said he provided police with a “phony name” and was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Brown said police fingerprinted Adam three times and found no records for him. Investigators combined through missing persons reports from the Ogden District and two North Side patrol districts, as well as reports of missing people who were eventually found at homes, said Brown.

On Wednesday, two days after Adam’s death, police contacted Adam’s mother about 1 p.m. and told her a description of her son matched that of an unidentified person at the Cook Cook County medical examiner’s Office, Brown said. His mother identified him at 3:30 p.m. that day at the medical examiner’s office.

“Ms. Toledo had not made a second missing-persons report,” Brown said.

Toledo, 13, was fatally shot at about 2:30 a.m. March 29 in a Little Village neighborhood alley by an on-duty officer responding to a call of shots fired in the area.

Lightfoot’s call for police changes comes four years after the U.S. Justice Department recommended in a report about CPD’s practices that it adopt a foot pursuit policy, none has been put into place despite concerns about how dangerous they can be for the officers and the public.

“They often get separated from their partners. Communication is difficult. You’re running through a dense urban environment, an alley, a street a backyard,” Lightfoot said of police officers at the news conference. “So, it’s way past time that we reckon with this reality that happens literally multiple times everyday across many neighborhoods in our city, hundreds of times a year.”

A Chicago Tribune investigation in 2016 found that foot chases played a role in more than a third of the 235 police shooting cases in the city from 2010 through 2015 that ended with someone wounded or killed. In 2017, the Justice Department’s investigation into Chicago’s police practices noted that foot pursuits are “inherently dangerous and present substantial risks to officers and the public.”

“Officers may experience fatigue or an adrenaline rush that compromises their ability to control a suspect they capture, to fire their weapons accurately, and even to make sound judgments,” the DOJ report stated in its report on its probe into Chicago police.

During Brown’s tenure as the Dallas, Texas, police chief from 2010 to 2016, that department developed a foot pursuit policy for officers following a controversial officer-involved shooting in 2012. At the time, that policy required Dallas police officers to not engage suspects alone during foot chases, but the policy was relaxed a few years later.

In 2018, Lightfoot criticized the draft of a consent decree the Chicago Police Department now finds itself under for saying a determination on whether a new policy was needed could wait until 2021. Speaking Monday, Lightfoot said a foot pursuit policy can’t be pushed off “for another day,” though she didn’t address why she hadn’t prioritized the issue in the nearly two years since she became mayor.

But, she said, CPD established guidelines for foot pursuits in February. Last month, the consent decree’s independent monitor completed an assessment of data related to Chicago Police foot pursuits and determined that the department should adopt a foot pursuit policy.

Meanwhile, police continue to detail what happened in Adam’s shooting.

The police department released some details of the encounter initially, including that the person shot by police was believed to have had a gun. On Friday, the Toledo family’s lawyer said that detail surprises Adam’s family.

“At this time, the family doesn’t have all the information,” the lawyer, Adeena Weiss Ortiz, told reporters Friday afternoon outside her law office in west suburban La Grange Park. “And they are encouraging the full cooperation of (the Civilian Office of Police Accountability) and the Chicago Police Department, and transparency in obtaining the video as soon as possible as mentioned by our mayor, Mayor Lori Lightfoot.”

Adding to the controversy surrounding the shooting was the fact that it took three days after the shooting for officials to acknowledge publicly that Adam was only 13, making him the youngest person in years to be shot and killed by Chicago police. The department on Friday, though, clarified why it took three days to announce a child had been shot.

After the teen was killed, officials had no way to immediately identify him because he was not carrying either an ID or a cellphone, the department has said. Detectives worked for about two days to identify Adam, including by searching through recent missing-persons reports and even canceled ones to see if a description matched to the person who had been shot, according to the department.

Adam’s mother had in fact reported him missing late last week, but the alert was canceled a day later when she told detectives he had returned home, the department said, adding that he was not reported missing a second time.

After detectives found that report, they saw the description matched and notified his mother at 1 p.m. Wednesday of the possibility that her son had been shot and asked her to view the body at the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She did that at 3:30 p.m., identifying her son, the police department said.

But it wasn’t until Thursday when the medical examiner’s office and the police department acknowledged that Adam was 13.

Weiss Ortiz, the Toledo family’s lawyer, didn’t have any information about the canceled missing-persons report. But she mentioned that Adam’s mother, Elizabeth Toledo, has been getting “messages from the community” about her being judged for what happened to her son, who had four other siblings and was a seventh grader at Gary Elementary School in Little Village.

“She wants to let you know that she was a full-time mom and a homemaker to five children, ages 11 to 24,” Weiss Ortiz said Friday of Adam’s mother.

COPA, which is investigating whether the officer who pulled the trigger was justified in shooting Adam, will likely show video footage of the shooting to the Toledo family later this week.

It’s unclear when the footage will be released publicly, but according to city policy, video of police-involved shootings, as well as the accompanying paperwork, must be made public within 60 days of the incident, unless officials request a 30-day extension after that.

Initially last week, COPA said it would be prohibited from releasing video of the shooting because Toledo was a minor and publicizing the footage would violate the state’s Juvenile Court Act. But on Friday, COPA announced there were legal avenues that allow the agency to release the video, deviating from a long-standing policy to withhold video of fatal police shootings of minors.

Recommended Stories

  • Mayor demands to know how teen killed by Chicago cop got gun

    Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday that she has directed the Chicago Police Department to capture and bring to justice whoever gave a 13-year-old boy the handgun he was carrying last week when he was fatally shot by a police officer. Adam Toledo was shot in the chest after he ran from officers in the Little Village neighborhood shortly before 3 a.m. on March 29. “We will find the person who put the gun in Adam's hand,” Lightfoot said during a news conference in the neighborhood on the West Side.

  • Chicago's mayor calls for police reform after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed by a Chicago cop during a chase

    Adam Toledo was shot and killed after Chicago police chased him following a report of gunfire on March 29.

  • Chicago shootings at highest level in 4 years, police say

    Chicago has seen an uptick in gun violence. According to data collected by the Chicago Police Department, in March the city has experienced an increase in shootings and shooting victims, per CNN. Homicides in Chicago are also up by 33% in comparison to the first three months of 2020.

  • Gun battle leads to police-involved shooting in the Bronx

    An investigation is underway after a gun battle led to a police-involved shooting in the Bronx.

  • Denver and more U.S. cities successfully sending mental health responders instead of police

    In the early months of the program, the team responded to 748 of 2,500 calls, none of which required police, and no one was arrested. Multiple cities across the country are building programs that involve mental health professionals, social workers, or community members responding to certain 911 emergency calls instead of police officers. According to USA Today, Eugene, Oregon, Olympia, Washington, and  Denver have the only existing non-police responder programs in the United States, however, more strategies and plans are being developed in various locations.

  • Janet Yellen to call for global minimum tax rate in first major address as Treasury secretary

    Janet Yellen will use her first major address as Treasury secretary to argue for a global minimum corporate tax rate, Axios has learned, as she makes the case for President Biden’s plan to raise U.S. corporate taxes to fund his $2 trillion+ infrastructure plan.Why it matters: Convincing other countries to impose a global minimum tax would reduce the likelihood of companies relocating offshore, as Biden seeks to increase the corporate rate from 21% to 28%.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free“Competitiveness is about more than how U.S.-headquartered companies fare against other companies in global merger and acquisition bids,” Yellen will say today in a speech to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, according to an excerpt of her prepared remarks obtained by Axios."It is about making sure that governments have stable tax systems that raise sufficient revenue to invest in essential public goods and respond to crises, and that all citizens fairly share the burden of financing government." "We are working with G20 nations to agree to a global minimum corporate tax rate that can stop the race to the bottom."The big picture: President Trump lowered the U.S. rate from 35% to 21%, arguing that U.S. companies were at a global disadvantage and were being incentivized to relocate offshore. The average corporate rate in the G7 is 24%, with some nine countries recently lowering their corporate rate, according to the Tax Foundation, a conservative tax group. Biden’s plan would also raise the international minimum rate for foreign profits from U.S. companies from 10.5% to 21%, which would still be lower than the 28% domestic corporate rate.Driving the news: Biden has tapped five Cabinet secretaries to explain — and sell — his plan to the American public, including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.Yellen’s task is to make the international case. Her speech also is designed to set the tone for the annual spring International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington, which will begin virtually this week.Between the lines: Biden has been relying on Yellen to convince the business community and reassure Wall Street that his $2 trillion+ infrastructure proposal, on top of his $1.9 trillion stimulus package, won’t lead to inflation.Now he’s deploying her to convince international finance ministers and central bankers that the world’s biggest economies need to act in concert on corporate rates to avoid a race to the bottom. Go deeper: Yellen will also challenge the world’s economic powers to focus on climate change and on ways to improve vaccine access for the world’s poorest countries.She will call for $650 billion in new “Special Drawing Rights” — essentially lines of credit at the IMF that can help developing countries access more U.S. dollars.The Trump administration was skeptical of new SDR allocations and many congressional Republicans are still opposed. The bottom line: By trying to convince other countries to impose a global minimum tax, Yellen is acknowledging the risks to the American economy if it acts alone in raising corporate rates. “Together we can use a global minimum tax to make sure the global economy thrives based on a more level playing field in the taxation of multinational corporations, and spurs innovation, growth, and prosperity,” she will say.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Bad Trip'

    Philadelphia's Black cowboy community takes center stage in "Concrete Cowboy."

  • Stanford holds off Arizona 54-53 to win women's NCAA title

    Tara VanDerveer hugged each of her Stanford players as they climbed the ladder to cut down the nets, capping a taxing whirlwind journey and ending an exhausting championship drought for the Cardinal. It took 29 years, that included 10 weeks on the road this season because of the coronavirus, for VanDerveer and the Cardinal to be crowned NCAA women's basketball champions again. “We had some special karma going for us,” VanDerveer said.

  • Letters to the Editor: Why give mass-shooting conspiracy theorists access to autopsy records?

    Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin says AB 268 would allow autopsy records to be kept sealed only in exceptional circumstances.

  • Bears coaches were ‘thrilled’ to land QB Andy Dalton in free agency

    The Bears signed veteran QB Andy Dalton to a one-year deal in free agency. It came as a shock given Chicago’s pursuit of Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, who the Bears were all-in on. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bears coaches were “thrilled” with landing Dalton in free agency. I’m told inside the building there with the coaches, they are thrilled with the Dalton pick because when it came to free agency, they broke down all the potential starters, Jeremy Fowler via Bleacher Report

  • Over 500M Facebook users' personal data is leaked online

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest FB data breach.

  • Mac Jones has traits that fit Matt Nagy’s wish list. Will Bears have their chance to draft the Alabama QB?

    CHICAGO — Mac Jones was on the move, rolling quickly to his left, planting and firing deep across the field. Perfect strike. It was a small moment during the Alabama quarterback’s pro-day throwing session Tuesday. But at the end of that sequence, after Jones delivered the kind of precise long ball he’ll be required to launch at the next level, he was heard by the NFL Network muttering ...

  • 'We're defeated': Climate migrants fleeing storm-stricken Central America struggle to find refuge

    More Central Americans have migrated north due to recent storms but haven't been able to enter the U.S. as experts warn climate crises will intensify migration.

  • Righteous Legal Drama ‘Rebel’ Is Inspired by the Career of Its EP, Erin Brockovich

    EW Digital News Writer, Rosy Cordero, chats about the new Erin Brockovich-inspired series 'Rebel,' and discusses Brockovich's involvement in the show, the series' girl power message, the all-star cast, and more!

  • For Jess Sims, Her Rise to Peloton Fame Was All About the Right Timing

    The principal-turned-trainer found her stride on the platform by harnessing what she learned in the classroom and on the basketball court.

  • A livestream shows the leaking Florida reservoir with millions of gallons of toxic wastewater that officials are worried could collapse

    Florida officials have said that the 77-acre pond could flood nearby neighborhoods with polluted industrial wastewater.

  • Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher 'Were Really Good at Being Together All Day' During COVID Lockdown

    Carrie Underwood raved about her husband and two sons ahead of her live virtual concert of her gospel album My Savior on Easter Sunday

  • Stockton police investigate deadly shooting at apartment complex

    The Stockton Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex Sunday morning. Officers responded to reports of the shooting around 10:30 a.m. in the 8100 block of Mariners Drive. Police then found a 28-year-old man who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead when medics arrived, Stockton police said. There is no motive or suspect information available. Anyone with information is urged to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8323. No other details were released. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.

  • Police removed artwork and signs from a memorial for George Floyd outside the site of Derek Chauvin's trial

    The memorial included illustrations of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as well as locks with the names of other people killed by police.

  • Greg Gutfeld promises he'll cancel 'cancel culture' in 'subversive' new late-night Fox News show

    Fox News Channel expands its evening opinion block with a late-night talk show hosted by Greg Gutfeld of 'The Five.'