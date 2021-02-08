Chicago mayor changes police video release rules in response to Anjanette Young raid
CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot continued to try to show she’s making changes in the fallout from the Anjanette Young wrongful police raid controversy, signing an executive order designed to make it easier for people who file complaints against Chicago police to get copies of video and other materials in the case.
Under the new order, which will take effect March 7, people who have made complaints with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability about an incident and request copies of video and audio should in many cases be able to get them within 30 days.
Not effected by Lightfoot’s order will be cases already covered by a city video release policy that requires videos of police shootings, and other instances where excessive force is alleged to be released within 60 days of the incident.
The order also limits law enforcement requests to delay release of materials to 90 days, unless production is prohibited by law or court order.
This comes after Young and her attorney spent a year fighting to get police body camera footage from the February 2019 raid on her home before the city turned it over.
And even then, Young didn’t get all the video from the incident, which came to light after CBS-Ch. 2 aired police body camera footage that showed Young, who was handcuffed naked, repeatedly telling officers who barged into her home that they had the wrong place.
The Young raid became a major embarrassment for Lightfoot late last year. She initially said she only learned about it when the TV station aired the footage, but later acknowledged she had received a November 2019 email about the “pretty bad wrongful raid.”